The Black Keys to make Israel debut this summer

Popular American roots rockers The Black Keys will be bringing boogie to Rishon Lezion’s LivePark on July 10.

Consisting of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, the Akron, Ohio-based duo has become one of the century’s most successful rock bands, mixing garage rock, lo-fi, blues, and psychedelia across their 11 studio albums. They’ve won six Grammy Awards, including best rock album for 2013’s “El Camino,”

Their latest album is Dropout Boogie, also the name of the tour that will bring them to Europe this summer and their final date, in Israel for the first time.

Fiery local rocker Ninet will be opening the show.

Tickets are available at www.eventim.co.il.