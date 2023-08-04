Israeli thriller series 'Broken Ties' sold to AMC

The Israeli thriller series "Broken Ties" was sold to the American cable network AMC, known for series such as "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead," it was announced on Thursday.

The series aired last year on Yes, with Dalit Kahan serving as the main actress, creator, writer, director (alongside Ilan Aboudi) and co-producer.

The series is called "Yeladim Be'Ya'ar" ("Children in the Woods") in Hebrew and will be broadcast starting August 19 on the acclaimed streaming service "Sundance Now." The sale was carried out by Adam Berkowitz in conjunction with Kahan and Endemol Shine Israel.

The series was broadcast in February 2022, and throughout the last year was among the ten most-watched series on Yes.

What is 'Broken Ties' about?

In the series, Kahan plays the homeless woman Chaya, who hardly utters a word, and is recruited against her will to become an undercover agent in the war on international baby trafficking, accompanied by an Israeli investigator (Yeftah Klein) who tries to get her into a children's farm located in a forest thicket in Europe. As they try to enter humanity's darkest places - they uncover dark places in their souls.

In 2018, the script of the series was chosen to be among the 15 most promising series in the world, out of hundreds submitted, as part of the MIA Film and Television Festival in Rome. In addition, the series participated in the Series Mania festival.

"I'm proud," said Kahan in response, "it's a respectable and flattering platform, and it's an achievement after many years of hard work with lots of partners. I wish I could be happy about it. Right now, nothing can make me happy, unless the people who are sleeping while standing will start to wake up and see that our country is simply being destroyed from every direction."