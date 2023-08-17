The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli documentary on Ukraine-Russia war nominated for Emmy award

The documentary will be Israel’s representative in the award competition and will compete against films from the UK, Brazil, and Turkey in the Current Affairs category.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 19:59
Emmy award statue (photo credit: VINCE BUCCI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
The Russia-Ukraine war documentary film “Uvda” (Fact) has been nominated for an international Emmy award, Maaric reported on Tuesday.

The documentary was created by Israeli filmmaker Itay Engel, who kept up with Ukrainian troops outside of Kyiv and captured many scenes of fighting on film.

The International Emmy Awards have been held every year since 1973 and function to highlight excellence in non-American film and television. The awards are hosted by the  International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS).

This year’s News & Documentary International Emmy Awards will be the 44th since the categories were inducted.

Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

According to the International Emmy Awards website, “The International Emmy Current Affairs & News categories are presented alongside their American news and documentary counterparts as part of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences News & Documentary Emmy Awards. “

The  News & Documentary International Emmy Awards will take place in New York on September 27th. 

The website described Uvda describing how “documentary filmmaker, Itay Engel, and photographer, Eddie Gerald, spent weeks with the people of Ukraine, standing strong against the Russian invasion in Kyiv, a nation fighting for survival. This is a report on resilience and hope.”

The competition Uvda faces

The films competing against Uvda are Exposure: The Crossing, a film by the UK’s David Modell Productions, GloboNews Documentário: Abrigo – Inocentes sob ataque, by the Brazilian GLOBONEWS, and Off The Grid – Ukraine Wartime Diaries, by Turkey’s TRT WORLD.

The News category will feature a film entitled Shireen Abu Akleh’s Killing, by Qatar's Al Jazeera English network that covers the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who died in the crossfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists.

“The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from 60+ countries,” the International Emmys website explains. These media and entertainment figures come “from all sectors of television including digital, mobile, and technology.”



