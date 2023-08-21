The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
SPICE cocktail bar - David Intercontinental Hotel

By IDAN LEVY
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 13:15
(photo credit: Idan Levy)
(photo credit: Idan Levy)

SPICE by Spicehaus, a one-of-a-kind cocktail bar located in the InterContinental David Tel Aviv hotel. SPICE is in partnership with the renowned Spicehaus, created by Yotam Shilo an expert in cocktail and bar culture in Tel Aviv, SPICE by Spicehaus is a unique concept that blends Eastern and Western spices to create exceptional cocktails.

Our Inspiration

Inspired by the aesthetics of an old-world apothecary, our bar boasts an elegant and vintage ambience. The shelves are lined with jars of exotic spices and ingredients, all carefully selected to add a unique touch to each cocktail we craft. Our design invites you to embark on a journey of discovery, exploring the diverse range of flavours and aromas that infuse our cocktail creations.

(credit: Idan Levy) (credit: Idan Levy)

Our Purpose

At SPICE by Spicehaus, we are committed to elevating the cocktail experience to new heights. We take pride in our artful mixology approach, featuring an innovative cocktail-tasting concept that celebrates the magic of spices. 

Our master mixologists have expertly crafted a menu that showcases the finest ingredients from across the globe, with a special emphasis on local spices along with advanced flavor-infusion techniques. Each cocktail is a sensory journey, bringing to life the bustling energy of Tel Aviv's non-stop city vibes. 

Our tapas menu will perfectly highlight the aromas of our signature cocktails. Our culinary creations are designed to enhance your overall experience, making your visit to SPICE by Spicehaus unforgettable. Indulge in the delectable cuisine at SPICE by our extremely talented Chef Matan Ben David.

About InterContinental David Tel Aviv

The InterContinental David Tel Aviv offers spectacular panoramic views over the breathtaking Mediterranean Sea. The hotel features more 555 guest rooms, an elegant contemporary interior and exterior design, exquisite seasonal cuisine, the largest conference center in the city and an extraordinary selection of amenities and services in the most comfortable of settings. Conveniently located in the heart of Tel Aviv, steps from the quaint Neve Tzedek neighborhood and one of the world’s top urban beaches, you are sure to find your home away from home at the InterContinental David Tel Aviv.

Bar Information

Address: 12 Kaufman Street, Tel Aviv, IsraelTel: +972.37951111Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday - 17:00 – 01:00

Instagram: @spicebyspicehaus

For more information, visit InterContinental David Tel Aviv.



