Israel at war - Artists bring hope to the wounded and the soldiers

Amidst the challenging times Israel is facing, one shining light has been the mutual support and solidarity among its citizens. Israeli artists have played a crucial role in this heartwarming display of commitment, repeatedly showing up where they could provide support. They have performed at funerals, visited hospitals, cheered on soldiers, and provided comfort to the wounded. Singer Ivri Lider has been performing all over the country since the Simchat Torah massacres.

On October 11, Lider performed for the wounded and the medical staff at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. Later that day, he also appeared at a wedding, which had to be scaled down due to the circumstances. The next day, he sang at the funeral of Capt. Sagi Golan, a fallen soldier who was about to get married. Lider sang his song "I Got to Love" at the funeral, while singer Hanan Ben Ari sang "There's More Here Than That". Two days later, Lider performed in front of people evacuated from Netiv HaAsara and Zikim. Two days later, Lider and Ben Ari attended the funeral of Aviv Baram, a technical producer and stage manager who was killed defending his kibbutz. On October 16, Lider once again surprised the soldiers stationed at Ramat David Air Force Base with a special performance.

The power of music

Lider acknowledges the therapeutic power of music and finds strength in seeing the positive impact his performances have on others. He recognizes that music has a unifying effect, providing a temporary respite from the difficulties of life, especially in times of crisis.

When asked about the future of Israeli music, Lider expressed his hope that it will return to addressing more serious social issues. He said he believes that Israeli music has a significant role in society and that artists should not ignore the events happening around them. Lider also suggested that the war may affect the tone of future music, potentially leading to more ballads and songs reflecting the pain experienced.

In his song "Come," Lider raises the question of whether the enemy could ultimately be a friend. After the Simchat Torah attacks, Lider admitted that recent events have made it difficult to hold onto the belief in the possibility of dialogue and mutual respect. He expressed uncertainty about being able to write the same line today.

Nevertheless, the singer said he remains hopeful for victory that encompassed different aspects. He added he believes that Israel's strength lies in its liberal, democratic, and progressive values. Despite the challenges posed by religious extremism, Lider highlighted he is confident that Israel will continue to promote these values. (credit: PR)

As the son of a Holocaust survivor, Lider acknowledged the historical persecution faced by the Jewish people. However, he emphasized that he does not live with a sense of being a persecuted Jew. Instead, he sees Israel as a strong and successful nation, built on resilience and progress. While events like the current conflict may bring back memories of the Holocaust, Lider believes that Israel's strength comes from a place of power and unity.