National competition for young pianists to take place Dec. 7-12

The Piano Forever No. 15 competition, the national competition for young pianists, will be held from December 7 to 12 in Ashdod. This year, 101 young pianists, including many from the South, will participate in the competition.The purpose of the competition, which is intended for pianists aged six to 28, is to reveal, promote, and encourage promising young piano players.The winners of the competition, which is being held in conjunction with the Culture and Sport Ministry, will be awarded cash prizes in excess of NIS 100,000. In addition, winners will be invited to perform with leading orchestras, both in Israel and around the world.The competition will take place at the Monart Cultural Center in Ashdod, with the finals being held on December 14. Entry to all stages of the competition is free.