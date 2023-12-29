The Netzach Project, also known as the Eternity Project, is an artistic initiative brought to life by six creatives to commemorate the artistic lives of victims of the Israel-Hamas War through their creations. The project was created by a team of sound engineers, DJs, event planners, and others in the audio-visual space.

Alongside the founders of the Netzach Project is Noa Yaffe, the sister of Bnayahu Bitton, a singer-songwriter who was murdered in the Hamas October 7 massacre. According to the project, Yaffe acts as a liaison that helps connect family members of the fallen to collect art, including unfinished works, before they were killed by Hamas terrorists.

The project's mission is dedicated to collecting names, audio files, written works and art in other forms.

Those involved take the works they receive and take the steps to restore the work, add possible lyrics, and produce the piece - really take any of the steps needed to take audio pieces to the next level.

The project honors the possibilities of what could have been in their creative futures. They focus on being able to take the work and distribute it as much as possible in order to preserve their memories forever. Pictures of the participants of the Nova party who were murdered and kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, 2023 are displayed while an artist play music, at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, November 28, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Reliant on volunteers at the top of their fields

Beyond the project founders, Netzach Project relies on the help of over 300 volunteers who contribute in any number of ways, including but not limited to design and music composition.

They have also joined forces with Music Port, an NGO that supports Israeli independent musicians to gain exposure and reach larger audiences. Advertisement

Netzach has collaborated with students from Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts in Givatayim.