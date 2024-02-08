Sheryl Sandberg unveils Oct. 7 film about Hamas's sexual atrocities

Sheryl Sandberg, one of the best-known and most respected women in the world, is using her influence to present a documentary called Screams Before Silence, which will focus on giving a voice to the women and girls who were raped, assaulted, and mutilated in a brutal campaign of gender-based violence by Hamas in Israel on October 7.

Sandberg, the former COO of Meta and founder of LeanIn.org, has teamed up with Israeli documentary maker, Kastina Communications, to make this film, it was announced on Wednesday.

The one-hour documentary, to be released in April, will feature Sandberg interviewing eyewitnesses to the horrific attack, as well as released hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza for months, and first responders to the scene of the massacre.

The documentary will focus on those who fell victim at the Supernova Music Festival and others who were attacked in their homes in various kibbutzim and towns in the area. She also speaks to medical and forensic experts who treated survivors and identified the remains of those who were murdered. About 1,200 people were massacred by Hamas on that day, and another 240 were taken hostage.

"For the victims and eyewitnesses who survived, we must demand justice and hold their tormentors and rapists accountable for these crimes against humanity. And for those who did not survive, we must raise our voices because they cannot," Sandberg said.

Sandberg has been advocating for the victims since just weeks after the massacre

She began advocating for the victims just weeks after the massacre and wrote in an op-ed piece on CNN that, “Rape should never be used as an act of war.”

Sandberg spoke at the United Nations, along with witnesses to the massacre, and has met with government leaders in a number of countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, to demand that Hamas’s October 7 spree of rapes and murders be investigated as crimes against humanity. She has been highly critical of international women’s organizations, which either were silent or made statements only months after the fact. Advertisement

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the world-renowned team at Kastina Communications to shine a light on the sexual violence committed by Hamas,” she said.

Philanthropists Carol and Joey Low, founders of Star Farm Ventures, are producing the film, along with Meny Aviram, CEO of Kastina. Aviram discussed the film with Sandberg late last year, and they quickly went into production. Anat Stalinsky, best known for the television show, Sovietzka, will direct the film.