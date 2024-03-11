New concert from Pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever: 'Chopin the Piano Man'

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, pianist Odelia Eliazarov Sever will perform “Chopin the Piano Man,” dedicated to the captives in Gaza, and will collaborate in a duet with singer Rotem Sharabi, whose uncle Eli has been held captive in Gaza for 151 days. The concert will be held at the Teo Center in Herzliya Pituach at 20:00

The concert will open with a moving duet by Rotem and Odelia of the song “The Rain After,” at the evening’s conclusion, they will perform a personal version of the song “The Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

The works in Odelia Eliazarov Sever’s performances are dedicated to the memory of Sergeant Tal Geroshkah, z” l, who fell in battle in Gaza, a gifted pianist who loved to play Chopin’s waltzes, and Alon Ohel, a talented musician and pianist, who is held captive by Hamas.