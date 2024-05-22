‘Unsilenced’, sheds light on dark chapter of Israel’s presidential history

With Israeli television reaching new heights in recent years and generating increasing worldwide interest, the latest hit show beaming onto Israeli screens, which last week swept the Israeli Television Academy Awards, is now available to global audiences worldwide, offering them an inside look at one of Israel’s worst public scandals.

“Unsilenced”, which is based on true events surrounding former president Moshe Katzav’s sexual assault accusations – which led to his rape conviction and imprisonment – won six major accolades at Friday’s TV awards, including Best Drama, Best Director, Best Script, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

Originally released in Hebrew as "Aleph," the six-episode series produced by Yes TV was made available last week for English-speaking audiences on the streaming platform IZZY, allowing global viewers a first-look at some of the best recent TV Israel has to offer.

The show tells the story of Israel’s former president's downfall following accusations of sexual misconduct following accusations of rape. The series is based on the novel "The Confidante" by Odelia Karmon, reflecting her experiences working for Katsav. It follows the president's illicit relationship with a young employee, which escalates into severe sexual assaults and culminates in a historic conviction that exposes significant corruption within the political system.

Set against the backdrop of Israeli politics, "Unsilenced" addresses the personal impacts of the president's actions while exploring broader themes of power, silence, and the courage to speak out. The series has received accolades for its engaging narrative and sharp commentary on political and social issues.

Yaacov Zada Daniel, known for his role in "Fauda," and Neli Mira Rubin led the cast, earning awards for Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress, respectively. The show also features Avraham Shalom Levi, who co-created it alongside Tamar Marom and Moish Goldenberg.

Levi expressed his gratitude for the recognition the series received, acknowledging the efforts of the cast and creators in addressing complex and sensitive issues.

“I'm thrilled and honored that ‘Unsilenced’ has been awarded six prestigious accolades at this year’s Israeli Television Academy Awards,” Levi said following the ceremony. “The plaudits for the series bring us some light in these dark times. I'm proud that a political series unafraid to tackle difficult issues has been recognized at the highest level of our industry.”

IZZY, a streaming service focused on Israeli content, is now premiering the entire series with English subtitles, making "Unsilenced" accessible for the first time to a global audience. Nati Dinnar, co-founder and CEO of IZZY, emphasized the importance of bringing such a recognized series to international viewers.

“As we bring this critically acclaimed show to IZZY, we're not just premiering an award-winning series for English speakers; we're showcasing the best of Israeli storytelling to the world,” Dinnar said. “'Unsilenced' is a prime example of the rich narratives and compelling performances that define Israeli television, and we're proud to make it accessible to a global audience for the first time.”

Other winners at the prestigious awards included “Six Zeroes,” Kan 11’s comedy series about six people who have won the lottery and are required to take a workshop to prepare them for the change in their lives before they receive any money, which took home prizes in the comedy category, and Gal Malka, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Keshet’s “A Body that Works.”