It’s complicated: Beersheba Fringe Festival puts relationships on stage

The 14th annual International Fringe Festival (IFF) will open next month in the Old City of Beersheba and will offer a wide range of productions for all ages and tastes. Carmel 2, a musical production for children aged six to twelve, will depict the exploits of the same-named fantastical feline hero created by author Meira Barnea Goldberg in a hugely popular ongoing series of books for young readers.

The works of adult-oriented writer Alex Epstein were adapted for Conversations about Love (and other Misunderstandings). Performed by Dalia Shimko, Shay Ben Yaakov and Eyal Shecter, this stage production introduces the audience to the tiny polished literary gems Epstein wrote alongside many beloved musical hits.

These include Yossi Banai’s “A 20-year-old love,” a Hebrew version of “La chanson des vieux amants” by Jacques Brel, and Banai’s adaptation of “Lady in Brown” by Georges Moustaki.

“The Beersheba Fringe Theater is one of the most amazing ones currently operating in this country,” Shecter told the press during a Wednesday online press conference. He noted with sorrow that, despite the excellent train connection between Tel Aviv and the Negev’s capital, “the rest of the country doesn’t always see that.”

The UK’s Company Chameleon offered Of Man and Beast at the IFF in 2018 and the Polish “Teatr A Part” offered Bellmer Circus in 2016. Today, the festival’s CEO Efrat Ziv Aspis shared that due to the ongoing war, many former partners of the festival declined an invitation to perform this time around. An aerial view of Beersheba’s Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park. (credit: GAV-YAM NEGEV ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PARK)

“We were international for 14 years,” she said, “and 64 past-partners turned us down this year. This amount of rejections is a gut wrenching blow.”

Support of the festival in Beersheba

BEERSHEBA MAYOR Ruvik Danilovich, who has supported the Fringe Theater since its 2010 foundation, lauded the organizers and pointed out that, “especially during such a complicated reality, it is important to support and aid the world of culture and be proud of our own artistic productions.”

“We focused on offering the audience as much comfort as possible,” IFF Artistic Director and Fringe Theater Beersheba co-founder Yoav Michaeli told the press.

“This is why we decided this year’s edition will focus on the theme of life as relationships,” he said. “We hope to stress the need for a warm and loving embrace from those around us – and from our country.”

For those seeking an evening of light hearted comedy, the IFF offers the premiere of a Hebrew adaptation of Un dîner d’adieu. A Farewell Dinner, co-written by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, depicts a middle class couple who decides to change things around by holding a nice meal for old friends – and then saying goodbye to them, forever.

Translated by Dori Parnas – who gifted us with a Hebrew version of a similar French comedy, God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, in which two families nearly murder each other during an attempt to discuss a skirmish between their boys – this production seems very promising.

Those interested in exploring the Old City, and immersing themselves in real-life coming-of-age stories of others who share this land, might enjoy Ido Bornstein’s In the Square.

This innovative performance fuses an audio-tour in the Old City with gender-related issues as the women performers respond to the male voices featured in the recordings.

After taking in a show or two, it might be good to relax with a pint of Life and Death IPA or a Florida Weiss, both offered on tap at Beit Habira, a much loved local beer establishment.

Sip a Time Machine porter and reflect: If you could start things all over again, to whom would you throw a farewell dinner?

The 14th edition of the International Fringe Festival will be held in Beersheba from Sunday, July 14, to Thursday, July 18.

“Conversations about Love (and other Misunderstandings)” is being performed on Sunday, July 14, at 8:30 p.m. (NIS 60 per ticket). “Carmel 2” will be shown on Thursday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. (NIS 69 per ticket). “Farewell Dinner” will be offered on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (NIS 60 per ticket). “In the Square” will be offered on Thursday, July 18, at 9 p.m. (NIS 60 per ticket). Book by calling (08) 646-6657. Beit Habira is on 29 Hachlutz Street. Call 054-559-1401 for more information.