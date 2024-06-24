Unlocking the Future: A Unique Exhibition on Israeli Cyber Technologies

In a pioneering blend of history and cutting-edge innovation, the CyberWeek 2024 conference at Tel Aviv University unveiled a groundbreaking exhibition titled "Protecting the World: Israeli CyberSecurity Technologies." This unique showcase, initiated by the Israel National Cyber Directorate, juxtaposes ancient historical locks with contemporary Israeli cyber technologies, illustrating Israel’s pivotal role in the global defense against cyber threats.

The exhibition features 25 advanced cyber technologies from leading Israeli companies, each symbolized by a rare, antique lock from a distinguished collection curated by Eran Landau. These locks, some over 2,000 years old, originate from diverse cultures and epochs, each carrying a historical narrative that metaphorically represents the protective capabilities of the corresponding cyber technology.

Gaby Portnoy, Head of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, emphasized the exhibition's significance: "The connection between stunning historical sculptural locks from hundreds and thousands of years ago, collected from around the world, and cutting-edge innovative technology vividly illustrates the link between the past and the future. The exhibition provides an excellent opportunity to make the world of cyber security accessible to the general public, showcasing Israel's significant contribution to advancing and developing the field and protecting the world from digital threats."

This initiative not only aims to educate the Israeli public on cyber security but also to highlight Israel's global leadership in this critical sector. The Israeli cyber technologies on display focus on protecting public trust, data integrity, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and maintaining the security of financial and private systems. These technologies are already deployed in hundreds of thousands of systems worldwide, reinforcing Israel’s reputation as a cyber security powerhouse.

Among the esteemed Israeli companies featured in the exhibition are Check Point, CyberArk, Cybereason, Deep Instinct, Waterfall, Cato Networks, Authomize, AccuBeat, SIGA, NanoLock, Vicarius, SentinelOne, NSKnox, Disruptive Bytes, Cyberbit, Pentera, Cydome, Cinten, Sepio, Israel Electric Corporation, Rafael, Sygnia, Elta, and BIGID. The chosen lock is an Iranian lock dating back to the 16th century which is opened using a password composed of a combination of four wheels. (credit: Eitan Vitkon)

The exhibition also underscores the robust growth and resilience of the Israeli cyber industry. Despite a global downturn in high-tech investments over the past two years, Israeli cyber companies have experienced a relatively smaller decline. Data from the National Cyber Directorate reveals that 8 out of the top 10 M&A exits in Israeli high-tech, each exceeding $100 million, were in the cyber sector. The total M&A exits in this field surged to $2.8 billion, constituting 80% of all high-tech exits in Israel for 2023. Moreover, Israeli cyber companies raised approximately $1.9 billion in private funding, representing 24% of the total private funding in the Israeli high-tech industry for the year.

The intricacies of the exhibit

Curated by Doron Polak and photographed by renowned international artist Eitan Vitkon, the exhibition is set to tour various global locations, including museums and public spaces, making the abstract realm of cyber security accessible through the lens of art and history.

The launch event, held as part of the CyberWeek 2024 conference from June 24th to 26th, attracted senior figures from the cyber industry worldwide. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the intricate relationship between historical craftsmanship and modern technological innovation, witnessing firsthand how Israel continues to protect and advance the digital world.