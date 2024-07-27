Magda Festival offers a fest of rock and pop delights

What’s in a name? Nati Vierba doesn’t seem to be too bothered what the rock and pop festival he runs up in the Megiddo Regional Authority area is called.

He just wants it to happen and to offer the public the best quality sounds he can muster.

The Magda Festival, which is due to take place September 12-13, started life as Yearot Menasheh before being relabeled Central Park and, this time round, goes by the name of the Magda Festival.

Regardless of moniker, Vierba et al have done their utmost to cull some of the biggest acts this country has to offer.

Rock granddaddy Rami Fortis, is in the mix at the age of 70 as are internationally renowned ethnic-pop artist Mark Elyahu, veteran rock band Girafot, singer-songwriters Maya Isacowitz and Alma Gov, hip-hoppers Shazamat, young electric rock act Raash Lavan whose guitarist Yahli Gazit fell in battle in Gaza, and throwback pop-folk band Hachatzer Ha'achorit (The Backyard).

The event has been drawing music fans to the rural North for 15 years now, luring A-listers away from the fleshpots of Tel Aviv and other major urban centers.

But Vierba has always offered a platform for local talent to strut their stuff.

A year with a particularly special line-up

This year, in particular, artists from the North, including some who have been evacuated from their homes due to the ongoing security situation, also figure in the two-day lineup.

The community spirit also extends to hosting artists who would normally perform at the Galileo Festival in Upper Galilee, and others from the south of the country.

The latter will include singer-songwriter Tamar Shara Capsuto, who normally resides in the Gaza border area – and artists from the Golan Heights will also grace the three festival stages.

Other slots to look out for include an intriguing twinning of jazz pianist Nitai Hershkovits and ambient-leaning drummer-programmer Rejoicer, Gaza Perimeter guitarist-vocalist Udi Horowitz and multidisciplinary artist Lior Ophir.

For tickets and more information: www.mtm.org.il