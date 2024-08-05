New English Israeli film explores conflict and repair in relationships

A new documentary that premiered in Israel for the first time on Sunday explores the trials and tribulations in the relationships of four couples. The catch? At least one of the partners in each relationship is a couples therapist themselves.

The documentary, titled Freedom Through Commitment, is a moving collaboration between an Australian Jew and a Palestinian Jerusalemite who interviewed and discussed the relationships of four monogamous, heterosexual, Jewish-Israeli couples.

The film intends to delve into the challenges in each relationship, especially relating to taking responsibility for, soothing, and facing one’s self, all the while remaining committed within the relationship.

How does the film navigate difficult subjects?

Melbourne-born Melanie Landau, the creator and director of the film, is a couples therapist who combines differentiation-based therapy with somatic approaches.

Differentiation, in this context, refers to the ability to balance one’s autonomy and attachment within the relationship. Somatic therapy for couples integrates physical and mental aspects to foster healing and connection.

She speaks throughout the film to the four couples — Chaya and Hillel Lester, Galit and Assael Romanelli, Judy and Shachar Erez, and Smadar Levi Miller and Nissim Levi — using her tried-and-tested methods to speak to them and learn about how they learn and grow together.

Omri Massarwe, a Palestinian photographer and filmmaker living in Jerusalem, produced and filmed the documentary. Massarwe regularly collaborates with nonprofit organizations, engages in relief developments, and produces editorial visuals. His cinematography is dedicated to compelling storytelling that reflects societal realities.

The film will premiere this Thursday on Australian television, and its creators say they will be applying to multiple film festivals.

