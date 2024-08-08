Israeli film about released hostages nominated for International Emmy

A film from Keshet 12's investigative newsmagazine program, Uvda (Hebrew for Fact), with Ilana Dayan, has just been nominated for an International Emmy Award.

The segment by Yoram Zak, "Brother & Sister in Captivity,” presented an in-depth and riveting interview with siblings Maya Regev and Itay Regev, who were kidnapped from the Nova festival to Gaza on October 7 and returned from Hamas captivity in the hostage deal in late 2023. The nominees in the News & Current Affairs categories were announced in New York on Thursday.

Both Regev siblings were shot in their legs and were operated on without anesthesia by medical staffers who threatened to kill them if they cried out during the surgeries.

Maya, whose injuries became infected and who still faces a long road to recovery, posted a video Wednesday on her Instagram account showing her taking her first steps since October 7 with the aid of crutches. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Regevs’ close friend, Omer Shem-Tov, is still held in Gaza. The siblings recounted how Shem-Tov helped them stay silent during these medical procedures that were carried out to cause maximum pain. This is the second year in a row that Uvda has been nominated for the International Emmy Award since Itai Anghel's film about the war in Ukraine was nominated last year.

Recently, another feature from Uvda garnered international attention, as Ben Shani's “Table for Eight” (also known as “Abigail”) was nominated for an award at the Monte Carlo International Television Festival.

Telling the story of being kidnapped by Hamas

Shani’s film tells the story of Abigail Mor Idan, a three-year-old who was kidnapped by Hamas from her home on October 7 after her parents were murdered and detailed her life with her aunt and uncle, who have adopted her. It also showed the ordeal of her brother and sister, who hid from terrorists in a closet for hours. Uvda, a program that has been airing for over 30 years with Dayan as host and producer, is renowned for the high quality of its reporting and news analysis. This year’s nominees in the News & Current Affairs category include work from Brazil, Bulgaria, India, Qatar and the UK, as well as Israel. Several other programs that were nominated dealt with the Hamas-Israel war, from the UK’s Channel 4, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera, and Brazil’s Globo News. The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in New York at the end of September.