Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologizes for Oct. 7 failure in 'Time' interview

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for his conduct during the October 7 Massacre in an interview for Time Magazine on Thursday.

During the interview, Netanyahu was asked if he would apologize for how he functioned in October, “Apologize?” Netanyahu asked back. “Of course, of course. I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened. And you always look back, and you say, Could we have done things that would have prevented it?"

Additionally, Netanyahu blamed the protesters, stating, “The refusal to serve because of an internal political debate—I think that, if anything, that had an effect,” he says.