Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologizes for Oct. 7 failure in 'Time' interview

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for his conduct during the October 7 Massacre in an interview for Time Magazine on Thursday.

During the interview, Netanyahu was asked if he would apologize for how he functioned in October, “Apologize?” Netanyahu asked back. “Of course, of course. I am sorry, deeply, that something like this happened. And you always look back, and you say, Could we have done things that would have prevented it?"

Additionally, Netanyahu blamed the protesters, stating, “The refusal to serve because of an internal political debate—I think that, if anything, that had an effect,” he says.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Finance Ministry: Deficit at 8.1% of GDP
By EVE YOUNG
08/08/2024 01:32 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,699, Hamas-run Gaza health min
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 01:11 PM
US strike at Houthis after claims of attack
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 12:05 PM
Quake with 7.1 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 11:17 AM
G7 leaders to skip Nagasaki peace memorial ceremony
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:41 AM
Police prosecutors indict two Gazan women for forging Israeli papers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:40 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:00 AM
Nagasaki mayor reiterates why Israel not invited to peace ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:42 AM
Security forces discover illegal weapons, make two arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:31 AM
Home Front Command to test sirens in Tiberias at 2:05 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:21 AM
IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for Gan Yavne mall attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:55 AM
IDF kills senior Hamas official Nail Sakhal in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:28 AM
Israel to US: Disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians
By WALLA!
08/08/2024 04:01 AM
World Central Kitchen says Palestinian staff member killed in Gaza
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 02:27 AM
Attempted terrorist attack thwarted by IDF in Bekaot, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 11:00 PM