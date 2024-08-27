More Israeli artists refuse to perform at October 7 memorial ceremony sparking controversy

Several Israeli artists declined to perform at the October 7 State Memorial Ceremony, leading to criticism from some of the families of the victims and hostages, Keshet 12’s “Good Evening with Guy Pines” reported on Monday evening.

In addition to Banai Barbai who refused to participate, the artists Ishay Ribo, Ninet Tayeb, and Hanan Ben Ari also refused, further enlarging the pool of artists who will not take part in the event.

Despite this, the event organizers were in advanced negotiations with Eden Ben Zaken, Shuli Rand, and Amir Dadon. Last week, it was reported that singer Banai Barbai also refused to perform at the ceremony.

At the same time, the program reported that the organizers of the families' ceremony have approached singers Shlomo Artzi and Aviv Geffen to perform, but nothing has been finalized yet. TRANSPORTATION MINISTER Miri Regev holds a news conference to address the issue of the planned state ceremony commemorating the October 7 massacre, and the controversy surrounding it, in Jerusalem last week. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Rotem Sela will host the ceremony alongside Hanoch Daum, was reported on Sunday by the organizers, further announcing, "The event will be for and about the communities and families whose world shattered on October 7, an evening of remembrance but also hope for a different future and better days. Israelis from all backgrounds and sectors will come together at Yarkon Park to be united, and to believe that a better future is possible."

Miri Regev’s 'Noise' comment

The controversy surrounding the October 7 State Memorial Ceremony increased following a press conference by Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who was appointed by the government to oversee the event.

During the press conference on Monday, Regev stated that she "sees taking on the responsibility for leading the ceremony as a public mission, even though people do not know the facts, and despite that, I continue, recognizing its importance and ignoring the 'noise,' with sensitivity and seriousness, as I've always done."

Regev’s use of the word "noise" to describe the criticism from communities attacked in the massacre, along with other remarks from the same press conference, sparked widespread public backlash. Many kibbutzim and Gaza border communities have already announced that they do not intend to participate in or cooperate with the ceremony.