Omer Adam joins IDF special needs band for 'unforgettable' performance

Israeli singer Omer Adam performed at the Menora Mivtachim Arena on Tuesday alongside the Special in Uniform band—an ensemble of young people with special needs who serve in the IDF.

The event, reportedly attended by over 10,500 people, highlighted the talents of the musicians while emphasizing the importance of inclusion and integrating individuals with disabilities into society, the Special in Unifrom band said.

According to the band, the Special in Uniform program, run by the Yad Layeled Hameyuchad organization and the Jewish National Fund USA (JNF USA), has worked to empower around 1,000 young people with special needs by including them in military service and offering professional training.

The program explained that through its musical initiative, it aims to develop social and professional skills and provide its participants with performance opportunities. Israeli singer Omer Adam on stage in Tel Aviv with the Special in Uniform band, September 24, 2024 (credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)

Ido Dekel, the band’s manager, said the performance was more than a memorable experience, noting, "It’s a sign that our worldview is beginning to enter the mainstream."

Making 'dreams come true'

"We’re here to prove that our dreams can come true," Dekel said, emphasizing the significance of the concert.

During the performance, Dekel highlighted the power of music to convey hope and inclusion, saying, "Music has the power to change lives."

Eliya Eshel, Field Director of Special in Uniform, explained, "Inclusion is not just a goal; it’s a social obligation. By bringing these young people on stage, we demonstrate to the world that everyone can contribute and be part of society."

"Seeing these young individuals perform on stage is a testament to their determination and resilience. They inspire all of us to embrace diversity within our ranks, reinforcing the idea that every individual has a unique contribution to make" Lt. Col. (Res.) Tiran Attia, Director of the program, said when commenting on the event.

The program noted that Adam's collaboration with Special in Uniform not only provided a memorable experience for those in attendance but also underscored the potential for music to unite people from diverse backgrounds.