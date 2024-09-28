Abu Gosh Festival in Israel to intertwine tradition with innovation 

Established in 1957 by Ziggy Stedman and revived in the Nineties by producer Gershon Cohen, the Abu Gosh Music Festival is one of Israel’s oldest music festivals.

Originally focused on ancient and classical vocal music, it has evolved over the years. It is now celebrated for its open, innovative atmosphere and performances in venues with exceptional acoustics.

I have fond childhood memories of the Abu Gosh Vocal Music Festival. Our choir eagerly awaited our annual pilgrimage during Sukkot, singing beneath the pine trees with other choirs from across the country. For us, it was the year’s highlight.

Traditionally held at the church in Kiryat Ye’arim, the festival was moved to the Yitzhak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv in 2021 due to renovations. This year, the festival will return to the church for one day, with additional concerts at the Rabin Center during the intermediate days of Sukkot.

Under the artistic direction of Amit Zipper and the production team of Alon Harari and Yeela Avital, the festival today offers a diverse and rich program. The Notre Dame Church of Kiryat Ye’arim (credit: WWW.GOISRAEL.COM)

This year’s festival promises a vibrant and diverse program featuring ancient and contemporary music, world music, and an eclectic blend of sounds and aromas that blur the lines between classical and modern.

Chamber performances will take place in the small hall, and there will be a daily musical morning, offered at a reduced price, throughout the Rabin Center, including free performances on the center’s terrace.

“Despite challenging circumstances, the festival will go on, offering a touch of escapism and comfort,” says Zipper. “The last Abu Gosh Festival at the Rabin Center was a vibrant celebration filled with joy and captivating performances. Just a day after it ended, our world was shattered. We pray that this year’s festival will be a celebration of hope, with all the hostages and captives returning home safely and our soldiers returning healthy and whole to their loved ones.”

Reflecting on the upcoming concerts at the renovated church, Zipper noted, “On October 19, we will present two wonderful concerts at the church. The first will feature Vivaldi’s Gloria and Pergolesi’s Magnificat, conducted by Hanna Tzur, with the Ramat Gan Chamber Choir and soloists.

The second concert will showcase Handel’s Messiah, conducted by Maestro Andres Mustonen with the Shahar Choir, accompanied by the Barrocade Orchestra.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Festival’s Tel Aviv concerts offer a journey through exotic sounds and aromas that blend classical and contemporary elements. Highlights include Tango Mass, inspired by Argentine tango and performed by Italian bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, soprano Inbal Brill, and the Shahar Choir conducted by Gila Brill.

A concert suited for the family as well

A family-friendly concert, “A Disney Extravaganza,” will feature beloved Disney songs with new arrangements by the Nona Choir. Another performance that promises to be popular with the local crowds is “The Voice of Greece: A Tribute to Mikis Theodorakis.” The concert will be performed by the Kibbutz Choir as well as soloists, and it will be in memory of Rafi Svirsky from Kibbutz Be’eri, a devoted festival enthusiast, who was murdered together with his wife Orit on October 7, 2023.

Other festival highlights include the Guy Mintus Trio, together with jazz vocalists, a trumpeter, and a saxophonist, that will delve into Duke Ellington’s creative world with surprising connections to composers like Debussy, Ravel, Satie, and Tchaikovsky.

A program called “Latin Fire” will feature soprano Daniela Skorka, tenor Ron Silberstein, and the Tremolo percussion ensemble. They will blend romantic Spanish music with Brazilian and Israeli influences.

Else where in the program, “Czech Soul,” will focus on Dvořák’s works, and Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, will be performed by the Israeli Plucked Strings Orchestra.

Lively music nights in the garden will include – “Journey to Brazil” with Brazilian singer Elisete and a Brazilian dancer, “Greek Tavern” with the Bouzouki Group and “Baglama Cafe Aman Israel,” and an evening of jazz and chansons with singer Deborah Benasouli, percussionist Gilad Dobrecky, and more.

The festival will also feature Balkan vocal music, Ladino, a tribute to Israeli composer Arie Levanon, and additional performances.

Each day will feature a Musical Morning Celebration, with performances of choirs and ensembles from across the country. All morning shows are included with one ticket, and free performances by various ensembles will be held on the Rabin Center’s terrace.

Abu Gosh Festival, Sukkot Intermediate Days, October 19 – 22, Kiryat Yearim Church and Rabin Center, Tel Aviv. For tickets: https://did.li/CZRCN