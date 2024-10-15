B'nai B'rith launches program supporting domestic violence survivors in Israel

B'nai B'rith has launched an initiative supporting women who have suffered from domestic violence.

B'nai B'rith has partnered with other organizations that protect women to create a support system to assist in all aspects of the transition to independent living after leaving an abusive situation.

This project is run on a volunteer basis. The B'nai B'rith volunteers become mentors guiding victims of domestic violence, providing emotional and psychological assistance as well as other forms of aid. The volunteers are provided with training through a three-month program. In this program, the mentors learn skills and are equipped with the necessary tools to reach their goals.

The current volunteers began training in Herzliya, while another group of volunteers is set to start the three-month training program in the northern region. After the initial training period, the mentors are continuously supported through the B'nai B'rith initiative to ensure they are equipped with whatever they need to fully assist the mentees.

The program facilitates support for women in many different ways, including "meal preparation and child care, as well as navigating bureaucratic and financial challenges by liaising with institutions like the National Insurance Institute, Employment Service, social services, banks, and relevant NGOs."

Naomi Shahar, the advisor to the President of B'nai B'rith Israel on volunteer issues and the project manager, commented on the volunteers' involvement in the program. Shahar stated, "Our volunteers are committed to providing not only the practical tools these women need to navigate their new lives but also the security, trust, and continuity that are essential to their healing process."

B'nai B'rith's involvement in other organizations

The B'nai B'rith initiative is in collaboration with multiple other organizations that support women. Among them, the With You All the Way program, founded by Nurit Levy, provides additional community support for women in the transition to independent living. In addition, the Woman to Woman Association is another collaborator aiding in support of women and is one of the oldest organizations dedicated to protecting women who suffer from domestic violence in Israel. The third collaborator is the No to Violence Association, which manages shelters nationwide for women who have experienced violence.

B'nai B'rith is a voluntary-based Jewish organization that was founded in 1843 and is part of a global chain operating in 60 countries. In Israel, approximately 3000 volunteers work in multiple fields of Israeli advocacy and humanitarian issues such as senior citizen rights, housing, and disaster relief. The organization aims to "advocate for global Jewry and champion the cause of human rights."