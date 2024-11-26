German-Israeli singer-songwriter Sabina releases second single ahead of new album release

Singer-songwriter Sabina has released her second single, “Playground,” from her soon-to-be-released Hebrew album, “PE,” created in collaboration with Roby Fayer and Oren Emanuel. The album will feature six songs, all written and composed by Sabina alongside other partners. The first single, “I Don’t Know Anything,” received positive attention and generated a great deal of curiosity and interest in the upcoming project.

Born in Germany, Sabina moved to Israel alone at the age of 15. She has always carried a sense of alienation and not belonging. Growing up without roots, she has spent her life searching for them.

Sabina’s dream of singing and working in the music industry was something she dared to pursue only after her father was diagnosed with cancer. During a dinner at a restaurant, she spontaneously got up to sing for him. The look in his eyes was all the approval she needed. Shortly afterward, he passed away. This pivotal moment led Sabina to take control of her choices in life. She became a mother of two—something she had longed for more than anything else, as it allowed her to grow roots of her own.

In 2017, she released her debut album, “Purple Ribbons,” entirely in English, which reflected on her past, childhood, and the feelings of loneliness and adaptation she experienced in Israel.

The new album arrives at a time of personal fulfillment and explores themes for which Sabina feels gratitude daily.

Sabina explains, “There are so many songs about love and relationships, but I’ve never come across one that talks about the quality time parents sometimes need without their children—a time to go wild, feel free, shed responsibilities, and just be a kid again for a few moments. Especially in these challenging times, this need feels even more essential—to set aside for worries for a moment and simply enjoy being together.”