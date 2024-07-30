Sabina's new album explores her Journey in Israel towards gratitude, connection, and belonging

Sabina, the unique and talented singer-songwriter, is on the brink of releasing her second album. Known for her deeply personal and evocative music, Sabina's new album promises to be a heartfelt exploration of gratitude and connection.

Born in Germany, Sabina immigrated to Israel alone at 15, a move that amplified her feelings of rootlessness. Growing up without a solid foundation, she spent much of her life chasing after a sense of belonging and stability.

Her journey to becoming a singer was ignited by an impactful moment with her father, who fell ill with cancer. During one of their last dinners together, Sabina surprised him by singing, which moved him deeply and made her realize her calling as an artist. Shortly after, her father passed away, and Sabina decided to take full control of her life choices, embracing motherhood, and raising two children, finally feeling she was creating her own roots.

In 2017, Sabina released her debut album, "Purple Ribbons". Written in English, the album explored her past, childhood, and feelings of loneliness during her acclimation in Israel. It was a raw and honest portrayal of her struggles and triumphs.

Now, Sabina is ready to share her new project with the world. The first single, "Lo Yoda'at Klum," ("I Don't Know Anything") marks a significant departure from her previous work. This album is entirely in Hebrew, reflecting her deep connection to Israel. "It was important for me to release an album in Hebrew this time," she explained "because my heart is here. Zionism brought me here, and I raised a family here."

Her collaboration with Ruby Pierre and Oren Emmanuel, produced six songs that capture her current state of reconciliation and gratitude. "It was indeed a challenge for me," Sabina emphasized "but I like challenges. I wanted to write and release an album with a different vibe, one that reflects this period in my life."

Sabina began working on the album a year ago, but the tumultuous events of October 7 alongside her eldest son's bar mitzvah deeply impacted her, pausing her creative process. "I realized during this time that music is good for the soul," she says. "This difficult and complex period brought me to the point where I want to release an album expressing my gratitude for where I am today."