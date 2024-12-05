Benny Edvy’s The Lost Orphan Boy Brings resilience and forgotten histories to life

When author Benny Edvy decided to sit down and write his father’s story, it wasn’t preservation or commemoration that he had in mind. “The family had already taken care of that aspect,” he remarked, smiling. “We already ensured the preservation of our story for memory’s sake.” No, Edvy’s vision went far beyond that, as he saw the immense value of his father’s compelling human experience.

Born in the famous Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood in Tel Aviv, Edvy’s roots are firmly planted in Zionism, as both his parents, who hailed from the ancient Jewish-Yemenite community, not only made the arduous journey from the other end of the Arabian Peninsula but also actively fought in the underground resistance in the years predating the establishment of the State of Israel. “My father was in the Haganah, and my mother was in Lehi,” Edvy shared. “They later joined the IDF together.” JEWS FROM the mountain village of Maswar, in northwest Yemen, in 1902. (Credit: Hermann Burchardt/Wikimedia Commons)

At 13, Benny Edvy began a pivotal chapter, leaving home to study at a boarding school in Jerusalem, an experience that fostered his independence and connection to Israel’s rich heritage. He later pursued an economics and business administration degree, sharpening his analytical and organizational skills.

Edvy has two grown daughters from his first marriage, and they remain central to his life. For the past 20 years, he has been happily married to his second wife, whom he describes as his “beloved partner.” Their enduring bond has given him the stability and support to pursue his creative and personal endeavors.

Edvy’s path has been one of exploration, spanning cities and continents. From the tranquil fields of Moshav Dishon in Israel’s north to the bustling streets of Newton in the United States, Edvy has wandered, collecting experiences and stories that have shaped his perspective and voice. IMMIGRANTS FROM Yemen celebrate their first Tu Bishvat holiday in Israel, at the Rosh Ha’Ayin immigrant camp. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“I’ve been writing since I was young,” he shares. “In third grade, I wrote my first poem. I made two attempts at prose during my youth, but they didn’t come to fruition at the time. This book is a dream I’ve held onto for many years.”

Edvy’s debut book, The Lost Orphan Boy, chronicles the harrowing journey of his father, who fled Yemen under the shadow of the Orphans’ Decree as a young child. The decree, which sought to convert Jewish orphans to Islam forcibly, placed Joseph and his brothers in imminent danger following their father’s untimely death.

In a desperate attempt to save them, their mother, Luluah, made the heartbreaking decision to send the boys away under the cover of night to the port city of Aden. From there, their uncle would help smuggle them safely into the Promised Land.

For Edvy, his father’s story of resilience and determination was one he carried with him for years before finally deciding to write it down. “It’s a story that always lingered within me because it’s one of the most fascinating and complex stories I’ve ever known,” he explained. “One day, I decided I was going to sit down and write it, and once I made that decision, the words began to flow.”

The Orphans’ Decree (Gezerat HaYetomim), a devastating policy enforced by Yemen’s ruling Imamate beginning in the late 19th century, mandated the forced conversion of Jewish orphans to Islam. The decree stipulated that if one parent passed away, Jewish children were to be removed from their families and raised as Muslims. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For many Yemenite Jews, this policy was not only a profound personal tragedy but also a direct attack on the continuity of their faith and culture. Families went to great lengths to protect their children, often hiding them or risking perilous escapes to freedom, as in the case of Edvy’s father.

Writing The Lost Orphan Boy also allowed Edvy to shine a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Yemenite Jewry. “Many people don’t know that for 600 years, all the kings of Yemen were Jewish,” he said. Indeed, the Jewish presence in Yemen dates back centuries before the beginning of the Common Era.

Over time, Yemenite Jews became deeply integrated into the region’s decision-making structures, serving as kings, leaders, and critical figures in governance. There was also the case of the Himyarite Kingdom, an ancient kingdom that historians speculate had adopted Judaism in the late 4th century.

Later, non-Jewish segments of the kingdom adopted Judaism, starting with the royal dynasty and some of its inhabitants. This integration marks the Jewish communities' longstanding influence and prominence in Yemen’s history.

Despite many hardships, the Yemenite Jewish community played an outsized role in the Zionist movement and the establishment of the State of Israel. Known for their strong work ethic and craftsmanship, Yemenite Jews were among the earliest olim (immigrants) comprising the First Aliyah wave in the late 19th century.

Their contributions extended beyond labor; their music, poetry, and traditional artistry enriched the burgeoning Israeli culture. Yemenite women, in particular, were celebrated for their intricate silverwork and embroidery—a testament to their resilience and creativity even in the face of adversity.

This focus on the resilience and strength of women is a theme that resonates in Edvy’s writing. “It doesn’t take a genius to realize that in the past, women were marginalized in almost every sense,” he explains, “but these women had to act, to make tough decisions, and this theme runs consistently throughout the story.”

Through his storytelling, Edvy seeks to turn the spotlight toward the Yemenite Jewish community's struggles and the pivotal role women played in shaping their legacy, particularly in times of crisis and upheaval.

At its heart, Edvy’s work is also a story of personal transformation and perseverance. Drawing inspiration from his father’s childhood journey, Edvy captures a universal message of overcoming adversity and finding hope. “Even if you are in the lowest place right now, you can rise above it, you will survive and continue on your path,” he concludes, a lesson that echoes the strength and determination of his father and the community whose story he brings to life.

THE LOST ORPHAN BOY: A GRIPPING AND EMOTIONAL HISTORICAL FICTION NOVEL BASED ON A TRUE STORY

By Benny Edvy

Kindle Paperback

255 pages; $10