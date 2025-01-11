Healing through graffiti: Daniel Shveka’s journey from IDF soldier to artist

Jerusalem-born and bred Daniel Shveka has relied on art to set him free from the tensions of life in Israel. Adjusting to civilian life briefly before Israel changed forever, art was his therapy while in active duty, while in reserves, and every moment surrounding them.

Now he creates murals not only to beautify his city but also to honor those lost and kidnapped in the war in Gaza.

Serving as a sniper in the IDF, Shveka planned to decompress after completing his military service. Within a month of regaining civilian status, Shveka was called into reserve duty following the Oct. 7 massacre.

After leaving the military, Shveka shifted his focus entirely, diving into his passion for art. He began studying visual communication at Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design (Jerusalem), where he learned professional techniques to help turn his passion into a career path.

Shveka found an outlet in graffiti art and painting murals. His transition from soldier to artist wasn’t easy, but it allowed him to express a deep part of himself that had long been waiting to emerge. His community projects bloomed, giving color to a dark moment in history. He began painting public spaces and murals, which became a reflection of his identity and a way to give back to society. Graffiti art made by Daniel Shveka honoring those who were lost in the Israel-Hamas War. (credit: Daniel Shveka)

Soon, he found himself on the opposite side of the Gaza border wall, joining a collective of dozens of graffiti artists in memorializing those fallen and captive through large-scale murals.

After speaking with the relevant military authorities about painting an area near the Gaza border, he was introduced to a stretch of 180 meters of wall for missile protection.

“So, I called 20 graffiti artists and gave everyone spray paint. In a day of painting together, we covered something like 500 square meters of wall,” Shveka told In Jerusalem. For an initiative they call Project Color the Gaza Envelope, each member of the collective effort painted multiple murals to contribute to the overall memorial.

“On the wall, I painted two soldiers and two civilians, all who fell on Oct. 7. What made the project even more special was that the [surviving family members] of people we were painting came to join us,” he Shveka said. He recalled the daughter of a fallen civilian joining the project, as well as the mother of a fallen soldier – “it was very touching.”

THE OUTBREAK of war and the fierce national debate surrounding social and political distress in Israel hit Shveka hard. The Israel-Hamas war wasn't just a political or national crisis; it was personal. He lost friends in the war, and two of his close friends are hostages – one of whom, Inbar Haiman, was also a graffiti artist.

Haiman was part of a community of graffiti artists close to Shveka’s heart. She was killed in Hamas captivity after being abducted from the Supernova music festival and being held hostage for two months before her murder.

He said that the process is a personal form of therapy for him as well. “I found a tunnel not far from the Supernova site and painted a mural myself. I just painted a good friend of mine who fell on Oct. 7. These projects help mentally, seriously,” he said.

The trauma of these losses led Shveka to seek therapy, where he was diagnosed with PTSD. The challenges of mental health became a new struggle, and he had to rebuild his life while pursuing his artistic dreams. He was adjusting to life as a civilian, as an independent adult.

He began to explore how art, especially graffiti, could help him heal, and how his work could contribute to others’ healing as well. Within a short period after his release from service, he would contribute to a series of murals across the Gaza border, which acted as a memorial to people slain in the massacre and the battles that followed.

Adjusting to civilian life has been a complex journey for Shveka. He completed his reserve duty at the end of December 2023, and with that the responsibilities of life outside the military hit him hard. Navigating civilian life was more complicated than he had anticipated. Paying taxes, making regular hospital visits, and facing the typical stresses of adulthood were new challenges.

But throughout these struggles, his love for art and graffiti remained constant.

The beginning of an artistic journey

HIS ARTISTIC journey began in his teenage years, first sketching with pencils before being introduced to graffiti by a friend at the age of 15. It wasn’t long before graffiti became more than a hobby – it became a form of therapy.

As a teenager, a friend introduced him to graffiti. “I loved that I could paint quickly and on such a big scale. I could take my ideas outside of my notebook and show them to the world, without them even knowing that it was mine,” he told In Jerusalem.

“It’s a very good way to express yourself and get out your emotions without impacting another person. If you’re angry, upset, you can go paint. You can make a dirty wall look nicer and feel better. It also makes people happy [most of the time].”

The act of painting is healing, Shveka said. It’s a way to process the chaos in his mind and the scars left behind by war. He added that each mural held significance in his heart because they were of those whose lives were taken by Hamas.

His mural projects are not just personal but also community driven, especially when they touch on memorials. Shveka appeared on The Jerusalem Post’s radar after he posted a newly constructed mural of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli who was kidnapped from the same site as friends of his, at the Supernova music festival.

Goldberg-Polin’s group of friends reached out to Shveka and wanted to memorialize him in a way that could live on with the city. Knowing one another from a local hip-hop and community scene, there were very few degrees of separation between them in Jerusalem.

Always seeking proper permits and permission for projects, understanding of rules to protect the famed Jerusalem stone, Shveka got to work. The success and beauty of the mural led to an increase in requests for murals to be made. While he wanted to help with them all, it simply isn’t possible – but that doesn’t keep him from trying.

THE EMOTIONAL weight of these projects is immense, but Shveka finds purpose in them. However, it’s not without its challenges. Balancing the emotional toll of memorial projects with his personal artistic work requires careful navigation.

Creating murals in Jerusalem is a process that requires both permission and understanding of the environment. Shveka explained that he doesn’t paint on the streets without proper approval, out of respect for the city’s regulations.

While he usually works alone, some of his larger projects have involved collaboration with other artists, especially when it comes to memorial walls. These projects are deeply moving, not only for him but for the families of the fallen soldiers, who find solace in the vibrant artwork.

However, the financial aspect of being an artist is something Shveka has had to reckon with. While he chooses not to accept money for certain memorial projects, it’s difficult to sustain himself solely through volunteer work. He is constantly finding ways to raise money for his art, whether through donations or working with his own suppliers. Each mural comes with a cost, from the paint to the logistics, and the larger the project, the higher the expenses.

Still, projects in memoriam he chooses to do for the cause, not for payment.

Despite the challenges, Shveka remains committed to his work and the message it conveys. He emphasized the mental health struggles faced by former soldiers, and the importance of kindness and understanding.

Looking forward, Shveka remains hopeful for a better future. He continues to channel his grief and experiences into his artwork, aiming to inspire and heal through his vibrant murals. Though the path has been filled with challenges, Shveka’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and the enduring hope for peace.