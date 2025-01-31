Israel ParaSport Center welcomes Michelon as US board president

The Israel ParaSport Center proudly announced last week Jon Michelon as President of its American Board, succeeding Lori Ann Komisar, whose leadership greatly enhanced the center’s reach and impact.

A University of Michigan graduate and successful logistics entrepreneur, Jon brings a wealth of philanthropic experience, compassion, and a dedication to empowering athletes with disabilities. Together with his wife, Stacey Sherr Michelon, he has built a life rooted in family, philanthropy, and cheering on the Chicago Bulls. They've been married for 30 years and had five children together, including two sets of twins, as well as three dogs. Jon’s values were shaped by his late grandfather, Alvin Cohn, who taught him the importance of giving more than you receive. Ami Dadaon competes in the men's 100-meter freestyle S4 heat at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, Aug. 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Life-changing facilities

The Israel ParaSport Center, based in Ramat Gan, is a 65-year-old hub for adaptive sports and rehabilitation, serving over 3,000 people annually. It provides life-changing programs, from rehabilitation to elite Paralympic-level training, empowering athletes with disabilities to live without limits.

“The Israel ParaSport Center stands as a symbol of empowerment and inclusion,” said Michelon. “I am honored to expand its legacy and create new opportunities for athletes with disabilities.”

To learn more about the Israel ParaSport Center, please visit www.IsraelParaSport.org