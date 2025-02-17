Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod passes on Andalusian music to new generations

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod, which preserves and passes on Andalusian music to future generations, has established a center in Israel to teach Andalusian music to children and youth.

The center will train a new generation of musicians who will play and learn the Andalusian musical language from a young age.

Students will also receive instruction in traditional instruments such as qanun, oud, darbuka, and kamancheh, while gaining an in-depth understanding of the maqam system and rhythmic structures unique to the Andalusian style.

“Ashdod was the first city to establish the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra, bringing Andalusian music to center stage. Now, the orchestra is setting up a global center for Andalusian culture and liturgical music, which will serve as an important international hub in Israeli culture and include music studies for children and youth,” said the orchestra’s CEO, Shalom Lotati. THE ISRAELI Andalusian Orchestra in concert. (credit: RAFI DELUYA)

Opportunity to learn from leading musicians

Students will have the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with in the field, and perform alongside them on stage, with the goal of integrating them into the Young Andalusian Orchestra.

While the center’s main activities will take place in Ashdod, the orchestra will also travel nationwide, hosting Andalusian music workshops at conservatories in various cities.