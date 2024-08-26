Darya Mosenzon to celebrate Al-Andalus and North African Jewish music in September concerts

MUST SEE

The rich musical legacy of Al-Andalus and North African Jewish music will be celebrated by pianist Darya Mosenzon in a series of performances next month. Trained as a classical pianist since she was five, Mosenzon discovered the music she currently plays thanks to violinist Elad Levy, the musical director of the Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod.

This life-changing experience led her to study piano in the Moroccan city of Tetuán and the release of an album this year titled Darya. One track, “Chutzpanit” (Rude Woman), is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the boldness she displayed by making this school of music uniquely her own.

Her September 5 show will be at 9 p.m. at Studio Annette in Tel Aviv. Tickets range from NIS 65 to NIS 100; call (03) 620-1185 to book. Her September 11 show, at 8 p.m. will be at the Museum of Islamic and Near Eastern Cultures in Beersheba; NIS 25 per ticket. Call (08) 699-3535 to reserve. On September 12, she will perform as part of the Magda Music on the Mountain Festival at Ein Hashofet; NIS 110 per ticket. Contact (04) 959-8506 to order.