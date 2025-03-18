Mossad’s Eichmann capture exhibit makes final stop in Germany

An exhibition depicting the capture of Adolf Eichmann is set to open at the Film Museum in Potsdam, Germany, on March 26. Operation Finale, presented by ANU – Museum of the Jewish People, was first launched approximately 13 years ago at the museum and has been traveling worldwide ever since. Potsdam will be its final stop.

Operation Finale documents the story of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann’s capture by Israel and his subsequent trial. Curated by A.A., a former Mossad operative, the exhibition showcases an extraordinary collection of original artifacts alongside carefully reconstructed items from the 1960 Mossad operation.

The unique exhibition also includes films and visual materials produced specifically for it, featuring recorded testimonies from key figures involved in Eichmann’s capture and trial, such as Rafi Eitan and others who participated in this historic mission.

Keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive

For Irina Nevzlin, chair of ANU, “Presenting the Operation Finale exhibition in Germany, eight decades after the end of the war, is a moment of deep significance and symbolism.

“It is not only a testament to the power of historical justice but also a reminder of our commitment to ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust and the heritage of the Jewish people continue to resonate clearly.” Adolf Eichmann, pictured in 1941/1942, in his SS uniform. Eichmann fled to Argentina in 1950 before being captured by the Mossad in 1960. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

She continued, “At a time when antisemitism is once again on the rise, we remind the world – the Jewish people live, not just in history, but also in the present and the future.”

The opening ceremony is expected to be attended by dignitaries, including Dietmar Woidke, the minister-president of Brandenburg, and Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor.

Prior to its showing in Potsdam, the exhibition was presented in Munich about a year ago and previously toured various locations across the US, including New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, and other venues.