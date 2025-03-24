Eurovision singer Nadav Guedj shares battle with bipolar disorder and hospitalization

Pop singer Nadav Guedj shared that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and explained his disappearance over the last five years in an Instagram post last week.

Guedj, who represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 with his hit song "Golden Boy," disappeared from the public eye in recent years.

He shared a bit about his mental health struggles in a social media post and revealed that he had been forcibly hospitalized for a period of time.

Nadav Guedj representing Israel performs during a dress rehearsal for the second semifinal of the upcoming 60th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna (credit: REUTERS)

Guedj shares mental health struggles

"After a five-year loop, losing perception and distinction between reality and imagination, coming to terms with the label of the illness "bipolar disorder," psychoses, closed institutions…, involuntary hospitalizations, madness, extreme crisis moments…

"When your mind and body physically lose control and betray you, and through it all, a drop of sanity remains—you remember who you are and what you are, you desperately want to return to the life you once had, but you just can't break free from the loop," he wrote.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Nadav-Avi Guedj‎‏ (@‏‎nadavguedj‎‏)‎‏

In the emotional post, Guedj wrote that he feels renewed and that he has become "stronger, more whole, and healthier."

"I’m here after five difficult years. I’ve been through a lot, learned a lot about this life, gained perspective, got to know myself from every possible angle, and experienced intense pressures that forged me in a different way.

Guedj also shared that he will be releasing a single, "Meshuga [Crazy]," on April 3, 2025.

"I'm insanely excited and waiting for you even more than you’ve been waiting for me."