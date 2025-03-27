Retro American diner pops up in Tel Aviv

Upon entering the pop-up Coca-Cola diner, which had its grand opening this week at Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv Port, we were immediately immersed in the retro-style of early 1950s America.

Neon pinks, yellows, and blues lit up the walls, while the floors were detailed with classic black-and-white tiling. Bright red booths lined the room, reminiscent of those in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. A live band was a nice addition to the dining atmosphere, playing a setlist that took us back to the 90s and early 2000s.

And of course, the complex was adorned with signature red. The centerpiece of the venue was a bright red convertible Cadillac Eldorado, which featured a DJ booth playing popular American tunes from the 70s and 80s.

What was there to eat?

In addition to the ubiquitous Coca-Cola available everywhere, the diner presented a variety of classic meal options by celebrity chefs Guy Gamzo, Moshik Roth, Avi Biton, and Karen Kadosh.

We made sure to try the hamburgers, BBQ chicken, potato wedges, vegan hotdogs, and fried fish. And for dessert, we had some donut ice-cream sundaes from Kadosh, the famous Jerusalem Patisserie.

The Coca-Cola pop-up diner in Tel Aviv. (Credit: Yuval Levy and Abigail Rubinstein)

The food is kosher, and it’s ending on March 28, 2025 at 1 a.m. – so be sure to get there today for a Coke and a big dose of Americana.