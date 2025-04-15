'Holding Liat': Docaviv Film Festival to open with hostage documentary

Docaviv, the Tel Aviv International Documentary Film Festival, which will take place this year from May 22 to May 31 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and other venues around the city, announced that its opening-night movie will be Brandon Kramer’s documentary, Holding Liat, which is about one of the hostages kidnapped on October 7, Liat Atzili.

Holding Liat, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Best Documentary Award, tells the story of how the family of Atzili, who returned home in the first hostage deal, coped with the ordeal.

Her partner, Aviv Atzili, was murdered, and his body is still being held in Gaza. This fascinating film takes you along with the family for their wild ride, and you will appreciate their honesty and grace under pressure.

The festival will include premiere screenings of over 100 documentary films from Israel and abroad, including 36 new Israeli films, and will feature meetings with creators and other special events. Prizes given to the award-winning films will total NIS 400,000.

What is the lineup expected?

The Israeli lineup has been announced, featuring movies on many issues and themes. Other films include Tomer Heymann’s Orna and Ella, a look at the women who started Tel Aviv’s iconic, chic eatery.

Gad Aisen’s Kichka: Telling Myself is a portrait of the brilliant illustrator and graphic novelist Michel Kichka, who has chronicled his life as the son of a Holocaust survivor and who created the amazing poster that shows 100 images of Franz Kafka currently on display at the National Library of Israel’s Kafka exhibit.

Noa Aharoni’s Ada Sereni: The Lady in the Black Dress is a look at the now-forgotten female Mossad pioneer.

Avi Weissblei’s Hora examines the history and culture behind Israeli folk dancing.

For more information on the program, go to the festival website at https://www.docaviv.co.il