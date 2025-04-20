Israel’s Ben Saraf sets sights on NBA Draft

Israeli basketball phenom Ben Saraf officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Friday, hoping to hear his name called in the first round and take the next step toward his NBA dream. At just 19 years old, Saraf has shown immense promise during his standout season with Ulm in the German Bundesliga, drawing attention from several NBA teams despite a recent slide in draft projections.

While mock drafts once had him flirting with lottery status, Saraf has slipped in recent weeks to the mid-to-late first round, with projections now placing him between picks 18 and 25. Still, his blend of size, playmaking, shooting instincts, and creativity make him a highly intriguing prospect. Analysts still expect him to land somewhere between the mid and late first round, which would still guarantee him a contract and likely rotation minutes in his rookie year.

Miami Heat

One team in particular is making a strong push for Saraf: the Miami Heat.

According to multiple reports Miami has done “extensive homework” on Saraf and views him as a top target in the draft. However, the Heat may face a challenge securing his rights – they currently hold the 18th overall pick, and there’s concern that other teams could jump ahead. ISRAELI TEENAGER Ben Saraf is one of the top international prospects looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft and the electric guard is co-captaining the blue-and-white at the ongoing U18 Euros. (credit: YEHUDA HALICKMAN)

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pick at 17, and the Washington Wizards, who own multiple first-round selections after a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, are believed to be seriously interested in Saraf as well. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony, co-founder of DraftExpress, described Saraf as “a big-time talent” with “elite timing, feel for the game, sharp instincts, and impressive offensive versatility.”

Despite the buzz, Miami’s path to Saraf is far from guaranteed.

“The road to getting him is still long and full of obstacles,” said Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports, hinting at the fierce competition and strategic maneuvering that could unfold on draft night.

Saraf has been on NBA radars since his breakout performance at the U20 European Championships, and scouts remain high on his potential to evolve into a quality NBA guard. He’s hoping to finish his season with Ulm strong to leave a lasting impression on decision-makers ahead of the June 25 draft.

Should Saraf be selected in the top 23, he would become the second-highest Israeli draft pick ever, behind Deni Avdija (selected No. 9 in 2020 by Washington). Omri Casspi went 23rd overall to the Sacramento Kings in 2009.

Saraf isn’t the only Israeli player entering the 2025 draft. Danny Wolf, another rising star who represented Israel at the youth level and recently impressed with Michigan during the NCAA Tournament, has also declared for the draft. Wolf’s stock is on the rise, and like Saraf, he is widely projected to be a first-round selection.

If both players are drafted in the first round, it would mark a historic moment for Israeli basketball – possibly placing three Israelis in the NBA next season, alongside Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers. Saraf’s close friend, Omer Mayer, is also trying to break into the league through the college route