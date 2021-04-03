Pro-Israel groups team up with Miami Heat to combat antisemitism, racism

Pro-Israel organizations StandWithUs and Artists 4 Israel have co-sponsored a mural that says "We love the Heat. United against antisemitism, racism & all hate," according to a report by South Florida Sun Sentinel. The mural was erected after NBA basketball player Meyers Leonard after apologizing for making antisemitic slurs during a public Twitch livestream, and to show that Jews in South Florida embrace both Leonard and the team he formerly played for, the Miami Heat. The Heat suspended Leonard shortly after his comments were made. Executive director of StandWithUs/Southeast, Sara Gold Rafel said, “As an organization, we stand up to antisemitism because antisemitism hurts everyone. When you allow any kind of hate, it inevitably spreads and can become dangerous." She continued, saying “Jews around the world are celebrating Passover – and that holiday reminds us that redemption is possible. It takes work, but like our ancestors, we can get free of what enslaves us. We can see that Meyers Leonard is sincere about freeing himself from the anti-Semitism he may have learned growing up.”In the same release, CEO of Artists for Israel, Craig Dershowitz, said in a news release that “Graffiti often turns old walls into modern works of art, so we hold dear the belief that an individual can transform themselves and their community. We look forward to Meyers Leonard using this dark time to paint a new, more colorful and more human picture of the Jewish people as his relationships with the Jewish community continues to grow following the incident.”Those driving through the I-95 in Wynwood, Miami can find the graffiti mural, which will be up until April 16.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}