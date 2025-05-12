The changing landscape in today’s media: David Zaikin to attend the New York Conference

David Zaikin, founder and CEO of the Key Elements Group will be attending the Jerusalem Post Annual New York Conference 2025. David has extensive experience as a crisis management expert and trusted strategy advisor. Over the last decade, he has supported public and private clients in corporate and political campaign management, negotiation, PR and marketing, and capital markets. He has worked with leading multinational brands, UHNWIs, NGOs, current and former leaders worldwide.

Key Elements is a strategic consultancy firm trusted by public and private sector clients globally. Over the last 15 years, Key Elements has defended individuals, including politicians, who have been subjected to hostile PR campaigns. Currently, Key Elements is providing Business Intelligence Briefs for leading global financial institutions, focusing on geopolitical threats in the Middle East, the Russian war in Ukraine, as well as the changing political landscape in the U.S..

David will participate in a panel discussion during which he will focus on analyzing the changing landscape in today’s media, shaped by the MAGA ideology and methods, and the positioning of Israel within this space. To do so, David will discuss how Israel has lost the PR war to an enemy who appealed to emotions, leading readers to ignore the facts.

Emphasizing the historic parallels between today’s perception of Israel and the anti-Semitism of the Soviet media, David's insights are based on both extensive knowledge and personal experience. Having spent his early years in the Soviet Union—once one of the harshest environments for Jewish community—David later moved to Canada and then the UK.

Today, the Jewish diaspora faces renewed threats in cities like Toronto and London, once considered safe havens. Echoes of Soviet-era hostility now cast a shadow over Jewish communities and institutions. At the conference, David hopes to connect with fellow participants and help chart a path forward during this deeply challenging time.

