Sylvan Adams Named To The Inaugural 2025 Time100 Philanthropy List

TEL AVIV, May 20, 2025 — TIME Magazine has named Sylvan Adams, Canadian-Israeli philanthropist, real estate entrepreneur, and president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, to its inaugural TIME100 Philanthropy List, recognizing the 100 most influential leaders in global philanthropy shaping the future of giving. The full list appears in the June 9, 2025 issue of TIME, available on newsstands Friday, May 30, and now at time.com/time100-philanthropy.

Adams joins a distinguished group of global changemakers, including David Beckham, Melinda French Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffet, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Oprah Winfrey, honored by TIME for their visionary impact across society. The list celebrates artists, entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors whose philanthropic work is driving innovative and inclusive solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

According to TIME’s profile, Adams was recognized in part for his historic $100 million donation to Ben Gurion University of the Negev, announced two months after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. The gift – one of the largest philanthropic gifts in Israel’s history – aims to support economic revitalization in the south, “the region’s largest employer,” and reflects Adams’ belief that “to bring back our people, displaced by the savage and devastating attack on Oct 7th, they need economic opportunity.” TIME notes that Adams has donated at least that much collectively every year for nearly a decade to causes in Israel and beyond, spanning education, healthcare and humanitarian aid.

Adams has funded a brand new cutting-edge emergency ward in Tel Aviv’s largest hospital, and a children’s hospital in Holon, known as the City of Children. He is a major supporter of Save a Child’s Heart, which provides life-saving heart surgeries to children from developing countries – including those without diplomatic ties to Israel, as well as children from Gaza and the Palestinian Authority. He also established the Middle East’s first Olympic-standard velodrome. He built sports science institutes at both Tel Aviv University and at Montreal’s McGill University, to advance high-performance athletic research. His donations allowed for the construction of a state of the art gymnasium at the iconic Jerusalem YMCA, as well as similar projects at Tel Aviv University, Ben Gurion University, and the Montreal YM-YWHA. He likewise was responsible to build a Jewish high school in Montreal.

“I’m honoured to be included in the TIME100 Philanthropy list,” said Sylvan Adams. “Philanthropy is not just about giving – it’s about building bridges between communities, cultures, and countries. My mission has always been to share Israel’s story with the world, to foster understanding, and to inspire positive change through meaningful action.”

As the only Israeli signatory to the Giving Pledge, Adams has committed the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes. His Sylvan Adams Family Foundation supports Jewish community institutions in North America and invests in projects that strengthen Israel’s resilience, global standing, and scientific leadership.

In 2023, Adams was selected to light a torch at Israel’s 75th Independence Day ceremony, symbolizing the shared destiny of Israel and the Diaspora. Earlier this year, he was unanimously appointed president of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, where he is leading efforts to foster global Jewish unity and reinforce international support for Israel.