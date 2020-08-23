The University of Haifa gave its Lifetime Achievement Award to Prof. Aviva Doron, a groundbreaking poet and researcher in the field of poetry, culture and Hebrew heritage in Spain, for her research in which she revealed the innovations of Hebrew poetry in the Sephardi-Christian period.Her studies changed the picture of research of Hebrew poetry in Spain and gave Doron an international reputation in the study of Spanish culture. Doron is considered one of the leading scholars of Spanish-Jewish poetry in Israel and around the world and is known as the founding pioneer of cultural and academic ties between Israel and Spain. Doron helped establish cultural ties and academic collaborations between Israel and Spain, developing them as UNESCO chair in intercultural and inter-religious dialogue at the University of Haifa.Doron holds a bachelor’s degree in Hebrew literature, philosophy and education with a teaching certificate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and a master’s degree in Hebrew literature from Tel Aviv University. Her dissertation “Trends and Directions in the Study of the Poetry of Yehuda Halevi” earned her a PhD from Tel Aviv University. Doron proved in her research that in Christian Spain, Hebrew poetry was composed differently than its predecessors, but which she has shown to be just as fascinating and unique.“Prof. Aviva Doron is an example and role model for originality, innovation and inexhaustible knowledge,” said University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin. “She is a ground-breaking researcher whose works have changed the perception of Hebrew poetry in Spain. I am proud that Prof. Doron is part of the University of Haifa family, and we feel blessed by her personal and intellectual presence.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });