BIGI streaming platform for kids launches in Israel

BIGI, a new streaming service for children and teens, started up in Israel on Wednesday. The advantages of a youth-oriented streaming service are obvious, since parents will not have to worry about their children stumbling across inappropriate content.BIGI features programs from Israel and around the world, including such shows as Arthur, the kids’ version of Ninja Israel, Galis and many more. The service will also allow subscribers to stream the Children’s Channel and Logi directly and will feature original content. BIGI can be streamed directly on smartphones, tablets, computers and Android TV through an app that can be downloaded from the Android or Apple stores. The service, which costs NIS 9.90 per month, is currently offering a one-month free trial. For more information, go to bigizone.co.il.