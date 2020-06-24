The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
A Member of Knesset will be the next contestant on 'Ninja Israel'

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 24, 2020 13:49
MK Yoel Razvozov (photo credit: YESH ATID)
Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov, will be participating in the VIP episode of the popular "Ninja Israel" sports entertainment TV show, Ynet reported on Monday.
Razvozov, who immigrated to Israel from the Jewish Autonomous Oblast of the Soviet Union when he was 11, started practicing judo when he was only six-years-old and pursued a long successful athletic career in Israel, eventually representing Israel at the 2004 Summer Olympics and winning a silver medal at the 2005 European Championships.
Razvozov entered politics in 2008 when he was elected as member of the Netanya City Council. During his time as City Council Member, Razvozov held the sports portfolio in the municipality.
In 2012, he joined the Yesh Atid political party led by Yair Lapid and was placed eighth on its list for the 2013 elections for Knesset.
According to Ynet, Razvozov and the production company of "Ninja Israel" had been in negotiations which were recently completed with Razvozov confirming his participation in the VIP episode and taking part in a promotional interview for the show. 
"Ninja Israel" was launched on July 25, 2018, and has become one of Israel's most popular TV shows, with an average of 564 thousand viewers.
Addressing the reports, Razvozov told Ynet that "the show combines many types of physical activities. I think that in a time when children spend the entire day in front of the screen, public officials should encourage the young generation to participate in sports. Not just from their couch, but by serving as an example."
"I've been quite busy in the past several months, attending committee discussions and addressing public petitions, so I don't really have the option to properly prepare my body as the other contestants do. But once I've made up my mind, there are no excuses [...] I'm hoping to prove to my girls that I'm strong, and not only when speaking from my couch," Razvozov said. 


