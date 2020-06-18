Calling my name

Practically the only thing I don’t like about the Aroma coffee chain is that they yell out your name when your order is ready and you have to go and collect it.Hearing “Galoooooria” booming across the place is unnerving and embarrassing so I usually give a false name and when they call it out I forget it’s for me. Sometimes I give my Hebrew name, Galit, and get strange looks for that too, as the name originated in the Six Day War and grandmother Galits don’t exist.www.aroma.co.il)Aroma is a chain with 123 branches around Israel and is a great option if you’re in the middle of a shopping spree and need an injection of caffeine and something to eat.Having walked the length and breadth of Dizengoff Street in Tel-Aviv looking for something to wear for my son, Zvicka’s wedding to the lovely Inbar, I needed that coffee more than any junkie needs his fix and the service is pretty well instantaneous.We decided to share a breakfast and chose ‘The Classic’ – a couple of eggs, salad and some side nibbles with a basket of fresh bread and a small pack of butter (NIS 45). You can also get shakshuka, every kind of omelette and a vegan breakfast which is much in demand, Tel-Aviv being the vegan capital of the world.I also asked for a glass of carrot juice and watched in awe as the waitress turned 5 large carrots into a sweet and delicious beverage (NIS 12).As I was sharing with my companion I was glad to see that the eggs (‘ayin’ or ‘eye’ in Hebrew) had been fried separately making it easier to divide them fairly.The salad was a standard Israeli mix of tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers, finely chopped and garnished with purple onion and some good black olives. A separate small dish held ‘Israeli dressing’ which turned out to be olive oil and lemon juice.Besides the eggs we were given some side dishes – small helpings of rich cream cheese, an avocado salad and some tuna taken straight from the can and drained of oil to become part of our breakfast. The very fresh whole meal bread slices were wonderful.We wondered why the tuna hadn’t been dolled up a little until Alex remembered that not so long ago someone was nearly poisoned by tuna mashed up with mayonnaise in a restaurant.Having ended our breakfast, we felt considerably revived and able to resume the search for the perfect dress. The happy ending was thankfully achieved I’m pleased to say.Even under novel coronavirus Tel-Aviv is a lively place, buzzing with activity and always stimulating to visit before resuming the quieter pace of seaside Netanya.Aroma (
Kosher
132 Dizengoff Street, corner Gordon Street
Tel Aviv
Tel.: 03 5225388
Open: 6:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant
