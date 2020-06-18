The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Calling my name

Aroma offers a reviving and good-value breakfast.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
JUNE 18, 2020 14:33
Aroma breakfast (photo credit: VERONICA SAM)
Aroma breakfast
(photo credit: VERONICA SAM)
Practically the only thing I don’t like about the Aroma coffee chain is that they yell out your name when your order is ready and you have to go and collect it.
Hearing “Galoooooria” booming across the place is unnerving and embarrassing so I usually give a false name and when they call it out I forget it’s for me. Sometimes I give my Hebrew name, Galit, and get strange looks for that too, as the name originated in the Six Day War and grandmother Galits don’t exist.
Aroma is a chain with 123 branches around Israel and is a great option if you’re in the middle of a shopping spree and need an injection of caffeine and something to eat.
Having walked the length and breadth of Dizengoff Street in Tel-Aviv looking for something to wear for my son, Zvicka’s wedding to the lovely Inbar, I needed that coffee more than any junkie needs his fix and the service is pretty well instantaneous.
We decided to share a breakfast and chose ‘The Classic’ – a couple of eggs, salad and some side nibbles with a basket of fresh bread and a small pack of butter (NIS 45). You can also get shakshuka, every kind of omelette and a vegan breakfast which is much in demand, Tel-Aviv being the vegan capital of the world.
I also asked for a glass of carrot juice and watched in awe as the waitress turned 5 large carrots into a sweet and delicious beverage (NIS 12).
As I was sharing with my companion I was glad to see that the eggs (‘ayin’ or ‘eye’ in Hebrew) had been fried separately making it easier to divide them fairly.
The salad was a standard Israeli mix of tomatoes, cucumbers and green peppers, finely chopped and garnished with purple onion and some good black olives. A separate small dish held ‘Israeli dressing’ which turned out to be olive oil and lemon juice.
Besides the eggs we were given some side dishes –  small helpings of rich cream cheese, an avocado salad and some tuna taken straight from the can and drained of oil to become part of our breakfast. The very fresh whole meal bread slices were wonderful.
We wondered why the tuna hadn’t been dolled up a little until Alex remembered that not so long ago someone was nearly poisoned by tuna mashed up with mayonnaise in a restaurant.
Having ended our breakfast, we felt considerably revived and able to resume the search for the perfect dress. The happy ending was thankfully achieved I’m pleased to say.
Even under novel coronavirus Tel-Aviv is a lively place, buzzing with activity and always stimulating to visit before resuming the quieter pace of seaside Netanya.
Aroma (www.aroma.co.il)
Kosher
132 Dizengoff Street, corner Gordon Street
Tel Aviv
Tel.: 03 5225388
Open: 6:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant


Tags restaurant food food in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by