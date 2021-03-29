The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Captain Underpants' creator removes 'passively racist' book off shelves

Cartoonist Dav Pilkey decided the spin-off book to his Captain Underpants series might hurt the feelings of Asian-Americans and pulled the book off the shelves.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
MARCH 29, 2021 22:09
"Dog Man" series author Dav Pilkey gives a presentation to local students, October 11, 2019. (photo credit: SHAWN MILLER/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS)
"Dog Man" series author Dav Pilkey gives a presentation to local students, October 11, 2019.
(photo credit: SHAWN MILLER/LIBRARY OF CONGRESS)
American cartoonist Dav Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants, decided to take off the shelves a spin-off 2010 book titled The Adventures of Ook and Gluk. In it, two cavemen, one black and the other white, master Kung-Fu from a Chinese master of the martial art, the Guardian reported on Monday.
Scholastic publishing reported it would take The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future off the shelves in a move fully backed by Pilkey himself.
The publishing house expressed regret over this “serious mistake” and acknowledged the book “perpetuates passive racism.”
It is likely the meaning behind the term is that it is offensive to present Chinese-Americans as Kung Fu experts who are able to help non-Chinese people due to ancient wisdom.
The plot device seems almost immortal to modern audiences, but it was shaped by late actor and martial artist Bruce Lee who pretty much invented it in the 1973 film Enter the Dragon.
Lee himself was unable to land the main lead in the television show he authored, the 1970’s Kung Fu, and the role went to David Carradine due to the producers thinking a white actor would attract a larger audience. A decision which spurred Lee to leave the US and make films in Hong Kong.  
The Ook and Gluk book was a best-seller when it was first released. In it, Ook even marries the daughter of Kung Fu Master Wong. Yet Billy Jim, a Korean-American father of two, complained about the book and how Wong is painted and depicted in it.
In an online petition he claimed his children, Ages 5 and 7, love the works by Pilkey and expressed his dismay over Wong being rescued by his own students who use Kung-Fu skills he himself taught them.
Pilkey apologized in person to Mr. Jim and said he would donate the profits from the book to various groups meant to advance Asian-Americans and diversity in publishing.
The report follows the decision by the estate of Dr. Seuss to pull off the shelves six books by the author for allegedly containing racist imagery and a growing critical stand now being taken towards popular culture produced decades earlier.
The creators of the Simpsons announced they will no longer ask voice actor Hank Azaria to “speak” as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon following complaints the much-liked character is offensive to Indian-Americans due to his pronounced accent.
The character is usually depicted in a positive light, yet some Indian and Pakistani-Americans reported they found the cartoon offensive.
    


Tags China racism books
