The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Choreographer Rony Ben Hamou presents new solo at Intimadance Festival

Ben Hamou, 23, is one of the more powerful members of a new generation of choreographers afoot in Israel today.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 14:25
Rony Ben Hamou (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rony Ben Hamou
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In each person’s music library, there are the songs that one considers of high quality and the others that are not, the guilty pleasures.
Growing up, choreographer and performer Rony Ben Hamou listened to pop songs, humming their melodies and reciting their lyrics by heart. Most of them were about love. She never thought much of those playlists; they were full of catchy tunes and sentiments about wanting, needing and losing love.
In her new solo, “Linda,” which will premiere this weekend as part of Tmuna Theater’s Intimadance Festival, Ben Hamou tears those songs apart and weaves the shreds together into a flag waved highly and proudly.
“It’s a protest of love,” she says over the phone.
“I listened to all these artists when I was younger. I thought they were trashy songs for teenagers to listen to, dreaming of that man who would come one day,” she says.
Ben Hamou, 23, is one of the more powerful members of a new generation of choreographers afoot in Israel today. She is forceful, unapologetic and driven. In her solo “Barbarit,” which was presented as part of the A Genre Festival also at Tmuna, she contended with her Eastern roots. She is also an outstanding member of the cast of Anat Katz and Erez Maayan’s “Can’t Argue With That.”
In the moments before coronavirus hit Israel, Ben Hamou and a group of artists proposed ideas to Intimadance’s artistic directors, Stav Marin and Merav Dagan. The theme for this year’s festival, which is even more relevant now than when chosen, is Overthrow.
“I got in, worked a bit, the lockdown started, the festival got frozen and we didn’t know what would happen. For a time, they said the festival would happen digitally. Then it was moved from June to September, and just recently they told us we could perform,” says Ben Hamou.
Alone at home, ruminating on this solo she was meant to be making for an unknown deadline, Ben Hamou looped back to those teenage playlists. “I was thinking about the kinds of love I need. I started to ask myself all these questions: Do I enjoy being alone? What kind of together and alone do I want? Do I want something long-term or something quick?”
Around the same time as she was accepted to Intimadance, Ben Hamou’s brother bought her a keyboard for her birthday.
“I started to play it in isolation. I started to play everything, really. I made an anthem out of those loves songs, and I used a drum to keep time. I made a section with a bigger drumstick, which was the stick of my broom. The whole piece came to be within four walls,” she explains.
In the cavernous space of Tmuna’s Cycle, the innermost performance space, Ben Hamou parades around, part Beyoncé and part color guard, beating her drum and drawing out the lyrics.
“I put in all kinds of texts about love, written from all perspectives – men, women, people who need to be loved, people who need to love... I put it all together,” she says.
The name Linda refers to a song by Shlomi Saranga. “‘One left her, one asked for her hand, and Linda doesn’t know what’s with her’ are the lyrics,” says Ben Hamou.
“Love is dangerous ground where we can get confused, swept away, broken and lost.”
In this musical/emotional journey, Ben Hamou wanders through her relationship with relationships, at once vulnerable and fierce.
Intimadance will take place on September 24-26. For more information, visit www.tmu-na.org.il. “Linda” is part of the Second Overthrow program.


Tags dance festival Tmuna Theater
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by