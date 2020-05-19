Comedy for Koby takes to Zoom

The much beloved Comedy For Koby series of shows that have taken place twice a year to support the Koby Mandell Foundation is not being frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Founder and host Avi Liberman is going to host a special Zoom event featuring some of the American comics who have previously spread their laughs in Israel. Butch Bradley, Jessica Kirson, Bob Zany and Mark Schiff are just some of the guests who will entertain the Zoom audience. www.comedyforkoby.comAnd just like the live shows, the event will open up for a question and answer session.The show takes place on Thursday, May 21st at 8pm IST. For more information, visit