Counting Crows to visit Israel, set to perform in April

American rockers Counting Crows will be performing for the first time in Israel next year, Live Nation Israel announced Monday.

The show will take place on April 20 at Park Ra’anana

The California-based band is best known for their iconic song “Mr. Jones” off of their smash 1993 debut album August and Everything After, but have generated a strong catalog of durable songs and energetic live shows during the past three decades.

The band’s Jewish singer and lyricist Adam Duritz has been one of rock’s most colorful showmen and articulate writers. He sported trademark dreadlocks for much of the band’s career but shaved them off two years ago.