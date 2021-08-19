The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Dance goes digital with Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company's newest show

Nadav Gal: "Each work is so different from the next to the point that each performance looks to be in a different space from the other, even though most were filmed in the same space."

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 19, 2021 21:23
‘WHERE YOU Left Me’ (photo credit: EYAL HIRSH)
‘WHERE YOU Left Me’
(photo credit: EYAL HIRSH)
The Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (KCDC) has announced their newest production: INSIDERS, a project performed entirely in the digital space amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Each performance in the newest release of the company is a personal and private space of each one of the dancers. The project takes a unique look at dance through the lens of a camera, with a team of filmmakers behind the camera rather than those more experienced with dance filming. This gives the production a unique atmosphere of personal space, not unlike a film.
INSIDERS was chosen as the name because the dancers, within each of the 12 short works of up to 10 minutes each, express the internal journey they experienced throughout the past year of coronavirus-fueled trials.
“It was precisely the creative and work processes that touched the digital arena that most prominently expressed the impact of the coronavirus-plagued year on each and every dancer,” said the KCDC’s artistic director, Rami Be’er. “It was very interesting to see their interpretation and expression in a new medium, the collaborations created and their work, reflected both in the planning stage and in the rehearsal and execution stages.”
'Fascia' (credit: EYAL HIRSH)'Fascia' (credit: EYAL HIRSH)
“In the INSIDERS project, we wanted to bring the stage to the digital world and not give up creative freedom during the coronavirus pandemic,” the project’s artistic director Nadav Gal told The Jerusalem Post. “The creators started their usual creative process in the studio and we started looking for the production team that would suit us and be open-minded to accompany and learn with us this new and unfamiliar concept... After many conversations and ideas that came up, we started to center each work in its own direction and we created scripts for each performance – something that doesn’t happen in the dance world – to be both helpful for the filming process and to focus the story and the idea of each work.”
'Don't break' (credit: EYAL HIRSH) 'Don't break' (credit: EYAL HIRSH)
He explained that the editing room truly allows for some video “magic” to occur, turning spectacular works into something truly special.
“In my opinion, each work is so different from the next to the point in which each performance looks to be in a different space from the other, even though most of them were filmed in the same space,” Gal continued. “Each and every person has something that they can connect to and the thing that was the most special was to connect between the dance world and cinema, and to find the balance between the two. To me, this field... has a lot more to develop, and we just touched on its beginnings.”
INSIDERS is available now. One ticket of NIS 50 will allow one to enter and enjoy the show for 48 hours following the purchase. To buy your tickets, visit https://insiderskcdc.com/en/.


Tags culture dance digital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by