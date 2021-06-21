Danny Sanderson awarded B'nai B'rith prize for Israel-Diaspora relations

The citation is set to be presented at a special event in Hebrew on July 1 at 7:00 p.m. at the Konrad Adenauer Conference Center in Jerusalem's Mishkenot Sha'ananim neighborhood.

Sanderson was noted for the citation due to his career spanning over 50 years as one of the most beloved artists in Israel. He made waves in rock bands like Gazoz, Doda and the famous Kaveret and performed in some of the country's most iconic venues.

This marks the seventh time this particular citation was awarded since its creation in 2014. Since then, it has been awarded to a number of prominent Israeli artists such as Nurit Hirsh, Idan Raichel, David Broza and the Shalva Band.

Also being given an award at the ceremony is The Jerusalem Post's own Greer Fay Cashman , who will receive a lifetime achievement award for her many decades of journalism.

