David Broza puts Israel-Palestinian conflict on the table - watch

Superstar Israeli singer, songwriter, peace activist – David Broza is a talented artist who wears many hats.

Join Israeli writer, director, and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney for a wide-ranging discussion with the legendary performer about his music and activism and how the two can form a bridge to peace and tolerance. In his candid dialogue with Tzipi and Tzili, he shares stories of the impact of his 1977 hit song "Yihyeh Tov" (Things will Get Better), his work with Palestinian musicians, and his "One Million Guitars" initiative, which has transformed the lives of children around the world through music. Broza, who was born in Israel and grew up in England and Spain, is a talented and accomplished guitarist and performer who fuses the musical influences of Europe, America, and Israel. Broza, whose grandfather founded Neve Shalom, the Arab-Israeli cooperative village near Latrun, has worked for peace and understanding throughout his forty-three-year musical career.

Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace.



Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace.



Tzili serves as vice chairman of the University of Haifa's Board of Governors, where she and Leon founded the Marine Sciences School. She upholds her late husband Leon Charney, position as chairman of his real estate business at L.H. Charney Associates in New York, and continued his diplomatic legacy by founding the Charney Resolution Center in Israel in his honor.

Tzipi Trope was born in Israel. She holds a BA in Music and Sociology from Tel Aviv University and an MA and Ph.D. in Film and TV from the University of Michigan. Her doctoral dissertation is on Andre’s Bazin’s Mise-en-scene Theory.Tzipi has her own company, Maya Films Ltd. She writes, directs and produces documentaries and feature films.She is also an associate arts professor at Tisch.