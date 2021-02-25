David Broza to 'Post' on COVID: No mass music performances until mid-2022

I'm in New York City. I was in Israel for a bit but not for long because I had to be quarantined 100% by myself. And then I did a couple of shows down in the desert. Huge show with the Andalusian Orchestra, and the Jerusalem Orchestra East West, which we streamed to the Gulf countries. I think now, and I can look back and I can look present – and I say this honestly, I'm being very candid with you – I think there's a certain level of fatigue, emotional fatigue, because when you're in emergency mode, you don't think about now, you don't think about your feelings. You look only on how to survive this, what do I do next? What is the prognosis? What are the chances? You listen to a lot of news, you read a lot of analyses about the situation. But after a long while, which is 12 months, there's a fatigue, and I find that it's not just me.

Now I'm a privileged one in the sense that I'm stuck here in New York but I'm with my wife whose business is not thriving but was struggling at first – she's in the fashion business, Nili Lotan is her label, very very successful, but the pandemic brought it down 60%. She had to struggle. So I'm lucky that I can sit by her and watch as she manages to maintain the business. But in my business, I can do over 100 shows but people aren't paying and I'm not even asking. And when I did two or three shows where I'm asking, you know, people would put $5 to watch a show, $10, you know? First they find it hard, secondly they're also used to seeing everything for free because everything's online and they don't need to watch Broza live.