The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News

Deepak Chopra: What is the connection between our bodies and our minds?

Join Tzipi Trope and Tzili Charney for a fascinating discussion with one of the world's leading alternative medicine advocates.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 15, 2021 13:20
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News
Deepak Chopra (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Deepak Chopra
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
What is the connection between our bodies and our minds?
Can mind-body practices have a positive effect on people’s health?
Join Israeli writer, director, and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney for a fascinating discussion with alternative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra on how managing lifestyle can lead to better health.
Dr. Chopra, known as the master of integrative health and well-being, asserts that the latest scientific research shows that good health depends primarily on both a healthy physical and mental lifestyle. Meditation, exercise, managing stress, and directing our emotions towards love, compassion, joy, and peace can all direct us to healthier, longer lives, he says.  
Tzipi and Tzili chat with Chopra on these fascinating topics, as well as a variety of related subjects, including the future of medicine, artificial intelligence, the nature of reality, and how we can assume responsibility for our lives in the moment. 
Watch more videos.

*** 

 

About Tzipi Trope
Tzipi Trope was born in Israel. She holds a BA in Music and Sociology from Tel Aviv University and an MA and Ph.D. in Film and TV from the University of Michigan. Her doctoral dissertation is on Andre’s Bazin’s Mise-en-scene Theory. 
Tzipi has her own company, Maya Films Ltd. She writes, directs and produces documentaries and feature films.
She is also an associate arts professor at Tisch.

About Tzili Charney
Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace.
She upholds her late husband Leon Charney, position as chairman of his real estate business at L.H. Charney Associates in New York, and continued his diplomatic legacy by founding the Charney Resolution Center in Israel in his honor.
Tzili serves as vice chairman of the University of Haifa’s Board of Governors, where she and Leon founded the Marine Sciences School.
Watch more videos.


Tags health medicine Tzuzamen Club
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by