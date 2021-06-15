Deepak Chopra: What is the connection between our bodies and our minds?

Dr. Chopra, known as the master of integrative health and well-being, asserts that the latest scientific research shows that good health depends primarily on both a healthy physical and mental lifestyle. Meditation, exercise, managing stress, and directing our emotions towards love, compassion, joy, and peace can all direct us to healthier, longer lives, he says.

Watch more videos. Tzipi and Tzili chat with Chopra on these fascinating topics, as well as a variety of related subjects, including the future of medicine, artificial intelligence, the nature of reality, and how we can assume responsibility for our lives in the moment.

Tzili Charney is a curator, costume designer, producer, and philanthropist. As a philanthropist, she is devoting all her efforts to improving the fields of education, conflict resolution and peace.



Tzili serves as vice chairman of the University of Haifa's Board of Governors, where she and Leon founded the Marine Sciences School. She upholds her late husband Leon Charney, position as chairman of his real estate business at L.H. Charney Associates in New York, and continued his diplomatic legacy by founding the Charney Resolution Center in Israel in his honor.

What is the connection between our bodies and our minds?Can mind-body practices have a positive effect on people’s health?Join Israeli writer, director, and producer Tzipi Trope and philanthropist and producer Tzili Charney for a fascinating discussion with alternative medicine advocate Dr. Deepak Chopra on how managing lifestyle can lead to better health.Tzipi Trope was born in Israel. She holds a BA in Music and Sociology from Tel Aviv University and an MA and Ph.D. in Film and TV from the University of Michigan. Her doctoral dissertation is on Andre’s Bazin’s Mise-en-scene Theory.Tzipi has her own company, Maya Films Ltd. She writes, directs and produces documentaries and feature films.She is also an associate arts professor at Tisch.