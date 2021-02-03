The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
DJ David Guetta’s Dubai show to be broadcast in Israel

The performance will take place against a background of fireworks at sunset.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 20:03
French-Jewish superstar DJ David Guetta will perform a free online concert from the helipad of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab hotel on February 6 that will be broadcast live on MTV Israel at 4 p.m.
MTV Israel is available on Channel 75 on Yes and on Channels 186 and 189 on Hot. It can also be streamed on Guetta’s YouTube channel.
Guetta said in a statement, “After Miami, New York and the Louvre in Paris, I am very proud to announce that we’re heading to the top of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for another United At Home show, this time in a city that is dear to my heart: Dubai.”
The concert will raise funds for the United At Home charity, a joint initiative by Guetta, UNICEF, Dubai Cares and the Dubai Ministry of Tourism, that raises funds for and supports children and teachers studying and teaching online. The performance will take place against a background of fireworks at sunset.
Previous performances raised $1.6 million for the cause and were seen by 75 million people.
Guetta, in an interview with Reuters this week, said it would be fair for festivals in the future to restrict entry to those vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Guetta, 53, who said he has received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, has urged fans to get vaccinated but says he understands and respects that it is a personal decision.
“I think it is absolutely fair. People have the right not to get vaccinated, but they cannot impose on other people the risk of making them sick,” he told Reuters on Tuesday.
He also said it would be fair for cities and countries to restrict entry to those vaccinated too.
Known for collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Kid Cudi, Guetta said he was hoping for an end to the pandemic this year, which has been “terrible for our industry,” and for 2022 to be the “biggest party year” ever.
“People have been frustrated for so long. When they are able to meet and party together, it’s going to be incredible.”
As soon as concerts and festivals return, he said he would be on tour “non-stop.”
“I have been missing my shows so much.”
Reuters contributed to this report.


