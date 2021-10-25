The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

'Dune' Hebrew translator talks about the novel as remake hits screens

Immanuel Lotem translated the epic science-fiction novel into Hebrew nearly 45 years ago. In honor of its new remake hitting the screens, he talked about the behind-the-scenes of the project.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 01:29
A remake of the movie "Dune," based on the 1965 classic, hit screens on October 21, 2021. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A remake of the movie "Dune," based on the 1965 classic, hit screens on October 21, 2021.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"Dune," a film based on the 1965 science-fiction epic by Frank Herbert, hit screens on October 21. In recognition of the event, the Israel National Library blog published an interview with Dune's original Hebrew translator, Immanuel Lotem. 
While originally working a day job at the Foreign Ministry, Lotem's true passion was– and remains– science fiction and fantasy. He is responsible for dozens of Hebrew translations, making him one of Israel's most prolific sci-fi/fantasy translators. He is also a founding member of the Israeli Association for Sci-Fi and Fantasy, serving as chairman between 1996-2001.
Lotem's translation of Dune, now over 40 years old, remains in publication. He was recently interviewed by Chen Malul of the National Library of Israel.
Malul began by asking Lotem about his career as a translator. Lotem explained that as a young man he had begun working at Tel Aviv University and wanted to make some extra income. A friend of his at the popular Israeli publishing house "Am Oved" introduced him to the world of translating, and he found himself drawn to sci-fi. In 1976 he was asked to translate "Dune."
Frank Herbert, author of ''Dune,'' in 1984. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Frank Herbert, author of ''Dune,'' in 1984. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Lotem told Malul that when he received the request he was working at the "Center for Political Research and Planning," the Foreign Ministry's intelligence arm. He discovered that some of his workmates were sci-fi enthusiasts, and when he told them about Dune they immediately offered to help. 
Lotem handed out assignments. One friend was responsible for finding all of the Hebrew verses from the Bible quoted in the book, and another tool upon herself to research the correct translation for certain concepts from the feudal era. Another friend decided to translate some of the terms in Arabic - which, he told Lotem, were not accurate in the book itself.
Lotem added that he had translated the book by hand, and had the secretaries at his office type the text in their typewriters.
Malul asked Lotem what he liked so much about the book.
"The psychological depth, the breadth, and the character design," he said. "In Dune, the reader follows their development, and as the book goes on can find more and more layers," he explained. "It is a masterpiece on Frank Herbert's part," he added.
When asked about the challenges he faced during the translation, Lotem explained that at the time he was not in contact with the authors and needed to come up with solutions on his own in order to reflect the book's depth.
"It is easy to be shallow and translate word by word, but if you want to do better and to show the book's psychological depth you need to work harder," he said.
One aspect of Dune, however, was the translation of mystical concepts, which hail from Jewish and Muslim traditions. There is even a person in the book defined as being a "Kefitzat Haderech," referring to miraculous travel between two distant places in a brief time.
Malul asked Lotem about fantasy and sci-fi's status in literature. According to Lotem, the Zionist founders were not interested in fantasy or sci-fi and saw them as a waste of time. However, since the beginning of the 2000s, the attitude towards them has been changing, and original Hebrew fantasy writers have begun to emerge.
When asked about the translation he was most proud of, Lotem did not hesitate.
"The Lord of the Rings and its sequels - including all of J.R.R Tolkien's works," he declared.
"No one greater than Tolkien. I wish there would be but I'm not sure where it could come from. He is one author, special in his generation in every aspect. He for me is everything, and I was honored to be his Hebrew translator." 
 
    


Tags Hebrew literature translation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by